Seattle, WA

Marquise Goodwin flips with Seahawks in victory formation

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the surprise teams of the 2022 NFL season.

On Sunday, Pete Carroll took his NFC West squad to SoFi Stadium, and they were impressive in downing the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-23.

The game was no longer in doubt and Seattle was in victory formation with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in the backfield just in case.

And Goodwin was ready as he saw the snap executed safely and delivered a gorgeous backflip to celebrate.

Goodwin is quite the athlete away from the football field:

Goodwin was a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump (2010, 2012) and a four-time All-American in track and field. He won five Big 12 Conference championships and made the All-Big 12 team seven times. He is the Texas indoor record holder in the long jump and was the runner-up for the 2012 NCAA Indoor long jump title.

He won the 2011 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field long jump title with a personal-best 27 feet 4 inches (8.33 meters) and won the 2012 Outdoor Championship/Olympic Trials with the same distance. He competed in the 2012 Olympics but did not medal.

