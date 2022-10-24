Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players

Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns.

The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end.

During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys, forcing them to rely on a large group of inexperienced players against a ranked Texas team.

Head Coach Mike Gundy told reporters he wasn't concerned about his young players' abilities heading into the game.