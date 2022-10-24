Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain will meet Maccabi Haifa in Champions League action on Tuesday from the Parc des Princes. PSG is looking to claim their spot in the last 16 with a win today while coming off a 1-1 draw with Benfica in their last match. As for Maccabi Haifa, they are sitting in last place but are still able to grab a top-two spot after knocking off Juventus 2-0 in their last Champions League match.
Yardbarker
Napoli lead race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club. The 37-year-old is having a difficult time coming to terms with his new reduced role at Old Trafford, so it looks like Erik ten Hag will allow Ronaldo to leave in January if his agent can attract enough interest.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
CBS Sports
Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5
It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
NBC Sports
Liverpool continue UCL dominance with 3-0 win away to Ajax (video)
Ajax vs Liverpool recap: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott each scored a goal during a 10-minute rout by the Reds, as they won 3-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Liverpool, who didn’t register their first shot of the game until the 26th minute, roared to life right on the half-hour mark, with Salah’s opener coming in the 42nd minute, following by Nunez in the 49th and Elliott in the 52nd. It was a sensational, classic Liverpool domination that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to carry over to the Premier League, where the Reds have won just two of their last six games (2W-2D-2L) as they sit 8th (16 points from 11 games), five points behind 4th-place Newcastle.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: PSG, Chelsea look to advance in Champions League
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Chelsea hasn't failed to advance to the knockout stage since the 2012-13 season — when it was the defending champion — and would make it through to the last 16 again with a win at Salzburg. The Austrian champions are in second place, a point behind Chelsea, and can qualify themselves by beating the London club and if AC Milan fails to beat Dinamo Zagreb in the other match in the group taking place in the Croatian capital.
Sporting News
Ajax vs. Liverpool result, highlights & analysis as Reds secure Champions League progress
Liverpool cruised into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they thrashed Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. The Reds took a perhaps undeserved lead into the break after a dinked Mohamed Salah finish rounded off their best move of the half. However, they went up a gear in the second...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man United, Arsenal in action in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action for Manchester United after being left out of the squad for the team's last game against Chelsea for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last week. Ronaldo returned to training with the team on Tuesday. United will secure qualification from Group E if it avoids defeat at home to Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. A win for United sets up a Nov. 3 decider with Real Sociedad for first place in the group. Group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round. Those in third place drop into the Europa Conference League. Arsenal will go through as Group A winner if Mikel Arteta's team avoids defeat against second-place PSV Eindhoven. Jose Mourinho's Roma is third in Group C and needs a win over HJK Helsinki of Finland to reignite its Europa League campaign. Monaco could miss out on qualification if it loses to Group H leader Ferencváros and Trabzonspor beats Red Star Belgrade. Bundesliga leader Union Berlin hosts Braga in Group D.
FOX Sports
Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Juventus has failed to advance from the Champions League group stage. Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win Tuesday to seal a spot in the knockout stage.
Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.LIVE! Follow Liverpool’s game against Ajax with our live blogBut Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to...
Report: Inter Milan Renew Interest In Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah
Inter Milan have renewed there interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster
Manchester City have signed Everton academy talent Emilio Lawrence, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Tottenham vs Sporting live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Tottenham Hotspur aim to bounce back from defeat to Newcastle on Sunday with a home Champions League game.Sporting Lisbon are in town and just a point behind Spurs in a table with Marseille also just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side with two games remaining.Victory in a chaotic match with Frankfurt last time out put Spurs top of Group D, but the margins are slim, especially with a daunting trip to face OM to finish off the group.Three points will secure qualification for the last 16, but Sporting will be confident after defeating Spurs in the reverse fixture thanks...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
