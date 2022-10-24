Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
What do the Seahawks look like without star WR DK Metcalf?
The good news for the Seahawks? Star wide receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t need surgery and isn’t seriously injured after leaving Sunday’s win over the Chargers with a knee injury. The bad news? Seattle may be without the big receiver for at least this weekend. Head coach Pete...
Schlereth compares Geno’s Seahawks to Wilson’s Broncos so far
When the Seahawks made their blockbuster trade with the Broncos that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver last spring, there was clearly more excitement about the Broncos’ chances in 2022 than Seattle’s. Obviously, things have changed. The Seahawks are 4-3 and in first place in the NFC West...
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
ESPN’s Passan: Aaron Judge would be ‘100%’ worth it for Mariners
The Mariners are coming off their best season in decades and going into maybe the biggest offseason in franchise history. So should they be going after the No. 1 name in free agency?. That name would be outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022...
Why Mariners should pursue franchise-changing move for Aaron Judge
Riding into the offseason full of momentum from a year that set a decidedly positive tone for the Mariners’ future, with a core of young talent ready to enter its prime and the eyes of the baseball world on Seattle next summer, the time is now and the moment is right to make a move that will reverberate across the country.
Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Green Bay & Tampa Bay in free fall, San Francisco trades for Christian McCaffrey & Seahawks take lead in NFC West
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The top two vote getters in the 2021 NFL MVP race are in trouble. Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady lost again this weekend as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both fell to 3-4 as their teams near the halfway mark of the season. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a question that needs to be legitimately asked at this point: are Rodgers and Brady hitting a wall?
