Seattle, WA

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
KING 5

Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
MyNorthwest.com

What do the Seahawks look like without star WR DK Metcalf?

The good news for the Seahawks? Star wide receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t need surgery and isn’t seriously injured after leaving Sunday’s win over the Chargers with a knee injury. The bad news? Seattle may be without the big receiver for at least this weekend. Head coach Pete...
MyNorthwest.com

Schlereth compares Geno’s Seahawks to Wilson’s Broncos so far

When the Seahawks made their blockbuster trade with the Broncos that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver last spring, there was clearly more excitement about the Broncos’ chances in 2022 than Seattle’s. Obviously, things have changed. The Seahawks are 4-3 and in first place in the NFC West...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
MyNorthwest.com

ESPN’s Passan: Aaron Judge would be ‘100%’ worth it for Mariners

The Mariners are coming off their best season in decades and going into maybe the biggest offseason in franchise history. So should they be going after the No. 1 name in free agency?. That name would be outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022...
MyNorthwest.com

Why Mariners should pursue franchise-changing move for Aaron Judge

Riding into the offseason full of momentum from a year that set a decidedly positive tone for the Mariners’ future, with a core of young talent ready to enter its prime and the eyes of the baseball world on Seattle next summer, the time is now and the moment is right to make a move that will reverberate across the country.
102.5 The Bone

Week 7 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Green Bay & Tampa Bay in free fall, San Francisco trades for Christian McCaffrey & Seahawks take lead in NFC West

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The top two vote getters in the 2021 NFL MVP race are in trouble. Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady lost again this weekend as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both fell to 3-4 as their teams near the halfway mark of the season. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast with a question that needs to be legitimately asked at this point: are Rodgers and Brady hitting a wall?

