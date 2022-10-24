Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Latest Average Rent Prices Charleston, North Charleston and Daniel Island (October 2022)
As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in North Charleston, SC is $1,285. This is a 3% decrease compared to the previous year. As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Daniel Island, Charleston, SC is $1,835. This is a 41% increase compared to the previous year.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Charleston laundry owner named Small Business Person of the Year
Earlier this year, the US Small Business Administration named our next guest as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year for 2022. Mike Switzer interviews Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Service in North Charleston, SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
abcnews4.com
We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula. Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue. By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet...
West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
live5news.com
Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang
South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
Charleston City Paper
13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss
While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
charlestondaily.net
Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park – November 5, 2022
Come on out to Johns Island County Park for foot-stompin’ live music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Feast on Southern delights like finger-lickin’ Carolina barbeque, kettle corn, and all of your favorite festival foods! Once you’ve eaten your fill, head on over to the crafter’s market for some great holiday shopping! Charleston County Public Library will also be here with games, books, and more!
100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
Career fair, networking event happening Thursday in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national career fair company will host a free event with multiple companies for Lowcountry jobseekers. The Career Center Network is hosting its free career fair and networking event on Thursday. Employers from Amazon, Sundaram-Clayton USA, TICO, and Lanehart Electrical will be present at the event to discuss job openings. The […]
momcollective.com
Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour
Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
WIS-TV
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly share their support for a recreation referendum that will be on the ballot for town residents. With 30,000 new Mount Pleasant residents in 10 years, they say it’s well overdue to expand...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Live Oak, Locust Point Arrange $15.3M Financing for Phoenix Senior Living
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Live Oak Bank and Locust Point Capital have arranged a $15.2 million loan for Georgia-based Phoenix Senior Living. The financing retired the existing construction debt of a 75-unit assisted living and memory care community in Beaufort, South Carolina. Further details were not disclosed.
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
Comments / 0