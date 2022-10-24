ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Charleston laundry owner named Small Business Person of the Year

Earlier this year, the US Small Business Administration named our next guest as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year for 2022. Mike Switzer interviews Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Service in North Charleston, SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Micro-unit development could be coming to peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-of-its-kind development could be coming to the Peninsula. Wednesday, Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for a micro-unit development near Spring Street and Hagood Avenue. By definition, micro-unit developments are apartment buildings that consist entirely of small, studio apartments 350 square feet...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina

In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang

South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss

While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park – November 5, 2022

Come on out to Johns Island County Park for foot-stompin’ live music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Feast on Southern delights like finger-lickin’ Carolina barbeque, kettle corn, and all of your favorite festival foods! Once you’ve eaten your fill, head on over to the crafter’s market for some great holiday shopping! Charleston County Public Library will also be here with games, books, and more!
WCBD Count on 2

100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour

Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Live Oak, Locust Point Arrange $15.3M Financing for Phoenix Senior Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Live Oak Bank and Locust Point Capital have arranged a $15.2 million loan for Georgia-based Phoenix Senior Living. The financing retired the existing construction debt of a 75-unit assisted living and memory care community in Beaufort, South Carolina. Further details were not disclosed.
BEAUFORT, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC

