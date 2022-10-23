County will issue weekly report tracking influenza, COVID-19 cases

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has introduced a combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which will track both COVID-19 and influenza in the region. The weekly report, to be released Thursdays, is intended to provide residents with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region.

It comes as the number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 17 to 107, according to the latest



state data.

The number of those patients being treated in intensive care as of Saturday decreased by five to 22. There were 233 ICU beds available in the



county, a decrease of seven from Friday.

"The new report paints a more comprehensive picture of respiratory illness activity in the region," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health



officer. "The report is a one-stop shop for community members and healthcare providers, and we will continue to update it with new features in the future as necessary."

In the first report, the number of coronavirus and influenza cases tracked since July 3 stands at 86,608 and 1,664, respectively. Since that shared date, 96 San Diegans have died from COVID-related causes, none from the flu.

The 1,664 flu cases reported to the county this year are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at the same time last year



during the 2021-22 flu season. While the county monitors flu activity year-round, flu season is typically October to March or later each year.

The total number of San Diegans who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began increased to 927,970, while the number who have died with the illness rose to 5,517.

A total of 1,480,105 — or 60 percent — of 2,467,279 eligible San Diegans have received vaccine boosters for COVID. The 1,591 cases reported in the past week were slightly lower compared to the 1,855 infections identified the previous week. The county does not report COVID data on weekends.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .