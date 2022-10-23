ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County will issue weekly report tracking influenza, COVID-19 cases

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kiuxf_0ik22HBc00

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has introduced a combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which will track both COVID-19 and influenza in the region. The weekly report, to be released Thursdays, is intended to provide residents with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region.

It comes as the number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 17 to 107, according to the latest

state data.

The number of those patients being treated in intensive care as of Saturday decreased by five to 22. There were 233 ICU beds available in the

county, a decrease of seven from Friday.

"The new report paints a more comprehensive picture of respiratory illness activity in the region," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health

officer. "The report is a one-stop shop for community members and healthcare providers, and we will continue to update it with new features in the future as necessary."

In the first report, the number of coronavirus and influenza cases tracked since July 3 stands at 86,608 and 1,664, respectively. Since that shared date, 96 San Diegans have died from COVID-related causes, none from the flu.

The 1,664 flu cases reported to the county this year are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at the same time last year

during the 2021-22 flu season. While the county monitors flu activity year-round, flu season is typically October to March or later each year.

The total number of San Diegans who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began increased to 927,970, while the number who have died with the illness rose to 5,517.

A total of 1,480,105 — or 60 percent — of 2,467,279 eligible San Diegans have received vaccine boosters for COVID. The 1,591 cases reported in the past week were slightly lower compared to the 1,855 infections identified the previous week. The county does not report COVID data on weekends.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

Mira Mesa High School Students, Staff Warned of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure

San Diego County health officials announced Monday some individuals at Mira Mesa High School may have been exposed to tuberculosis. San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) are working together to notify those who were possibly exposed to the illness. The potential exposure period at the school is from March 27 to June 14, according to the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Orthopedics 101: Impairments, Warning Signs, Prevention, and Treatment

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of NBC San Diego. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the care of the musculoskeletal system, which consists of muscles, bones,...
CBS 8

Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Drop off Unwanted Prescription Drugs

Are you looking to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs?. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event is on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
SAN DIEGO, CA
borregosun.com

Murder Case Finally Solved

After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
63K+
Followers
101K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy