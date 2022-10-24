ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

3 2023 recruits Texas football has on flip watch in November

With the 2023 recruiting cycle winding down, Texas football is getting ready to put the finishing touches in place for the 2023 recruiting class in the next couple of months. Texas has a solid class in place right now, but there are roughly a dozen more priority targets that remain that this coaching staff is working on before the Early Signing Period in December.
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Texas football S Anthony Cook won’t miss ‘a ton of time’ with injury

The Texas football defense suffered what looked to be a myriad of injuries over the weekend in the tough loss on the road to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. While the defense was able to maintain a pretty clean bill of health through the first half of the regular season, the injuries have really started to pile up in the last two weeks, especially in the secondary.
OSU Commit Jelani McDonald Reopens Recruitment after Visit to Texas

Oklahoma State’s highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class is reopening his recruitment. Jelani McDonald, a four-star athlete committed to play defensive back at OSU, tweeted Tuesday that Oklahoma State is his “number 1 school,” but that he was “opening his recruitment 100%.” This comes after McDonald, from Waco Connally High School, visited Texas earlier this month.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
