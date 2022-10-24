ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down Around 6% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

By Abigail Ng,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 32 killed when suspension bridge in India collapses

At least 32 people were killed Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in a western area of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials told Reuters. The bridge spans the Macchu River in the Morbi district, The Hindu newspaper reported.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy