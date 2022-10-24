Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy. Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including...
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss
As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaden Ivey status for game vs. Trae Young, Hawks revealed
The Detroit Pistons will not have the services of Jaden Ivey for Wednesday night’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Ivey is out with a non-Covid illness, so hopefully, he wouldn’t be missing more time beyond the game versus the visiting Hawks. Selected in the first […] The post Jaden Ivey status for game vs. Trae Young, Hawks revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Lakers’ bold Austin Reaves plan amid Russell Westbrook hamstring injury
Russell Westbrook is expected to miss his first game of the season on Wednesday with a hamstring injury as the Los Angeles Lakers look to mark their first win of the season against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Someone has to fill Russ’ shoes amid his absence, and according to reports, this responsibility is […] The post REPORT: Lakers’ bold Austin Reaves plan amid Russell Westbrook hamstring injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Miami Heat take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Heat-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers are a very surprising 4-0. In an NBA season in which the Utah Jazz started 3-0 and the San Antonio Spurs have won three consecutive games, the Blazers have joined the parade of surprises in the Western Conference, causing everyone to wonder how long this fun ride might last. The Blazers’ start is magnified by the fact that they have won with both offense and defense. They’re not winning and playing the same game over and over again. They have won with 135 points scored and have won with 106 points scored. They have won nail-biters and blowouts. They have beaten weak teams, the Lakers and Kings, but they have also beaten the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, widely viewed to be contenders in the West. They have faced a lot of different situations and have found the right responses to all of them. It will be fascinating to see where this team is in three weeks. Is this an outlier start to the season, or is it a sign of something more substantive, substantial, and sustainable in Portland?
RUMOR: Knicks’ major RJ Barrett concern after Jalen Brunson signing
Jalen Brunson has been quite a revelation for the New York Knicks during the early part of the season. His playmaking abilities have been integral in their two wins so far this year, and it goes without saying that he’s been worth every penny of his $104 million deal.
LeBron James, Lakers get slapped with harsh 0-7 prediction by former NBA guard
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season, but according to former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler, it’s only going to get worse. Speaking on NBA Today, Legler offered his rather harsh prediction on the Lakers, saying that he expects them to go […] The post LeBron James, Lakers get slapped with harsh 0-7 prediction by former NBA guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs
Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. However, his health has failed him over the past couple of seasons. Leonard suffered an ACL injury two years ago which caused him to miss part of the 2020-2021 postseason as well as the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Leonard […] The post ‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: 6-year-old video of Warriors star Klay Thompson giving Suns’ Devin Booker his flowers resurfaces after altercation
Based on what we saw go down between them during Tuesday’s high-octane matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, you would think that Klay Thompson and Devin Booker have bad blood. This seemed to be the case after an incensed Thompson just wouldn’t stop talking smack to the Suns star — a […] The post WATCH: 6-year-old video of Warriors star Klay Thompson giving Suns’ Devin Booker his flowers resurfaces after altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
