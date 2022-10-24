Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he managed to secure only half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Who is Sam Ehlinger? A look at the Colts QB starting in place of benched Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled this season, so much so that the team is benching the veteran in place of backup Sam Ehlinger. The 24-year-old is expected to be "the starter for the rest of the season," Colts coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. The Colts fell to...
Mobley has 22 points, Cavs beat Wizards for 3rd win in row
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its opener at Toronto. All-Star center Allen is averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 boards with three double-doubles. Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando (0-5) is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers never trailed in the second half, but failed to push the lead past 11 until Mobley’s power layup put them up 97-85 with 1:37 remaining. Cedi Osman had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday
Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
Comments / 0