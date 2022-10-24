Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt and acquire Cameron Hillis and Cooper Zech
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis and shipped forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech. Beaudin was the Hawks’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft (No. 27), but his once-promising trajectory had stalled since last season. He had two goals and four assists in 19 NHL games in ...
Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last...
NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights’ win
Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win
Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s
Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
CBS Sports
Why sixth-seeded Phillies' shocking World Series run shows there's nothing wrong with new MLB playoff format
In the first year of the new 12-team MLB playoff format, a No. 6 seed has made the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies were 87-75 in the regular season, finishing in third place in the NL East and 14 games back of both the Mets and division-winning Braves. Thanks to knocking off the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, the defending champion Braves in the NLDS and then Padres in the NLCS, the Phillies have secured the NL pennant.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Nash hopeful Nets' Simmons regains 'joy of playing the game'
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he wants to see Ben Simmons regain "that joy of playing the game" as the three-time All-Star tries to bounce back after missing all of last season
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From 6-2 Win Over the Red Wings
After getting run out of the Prudential Center by the Washington Capitals on Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded in a big way by defeating the Red Wings 6-2 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night. They got bounce-back performances from more than a few players and a much-needed quality start from Vitek Vanecek. Here are five takeaways as the Devils prepare to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening.
