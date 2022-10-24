ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The tell-tale sign Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have secretly married? Couple spark rumours they have tied the knot during a romantic trip to Paris : 'Hiding those hands'

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fans are convinced that Andy Lee and his model girlfriend Rebecca Harding have either secretly wed or got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old comedian shared a sweet snap of the couple looking loved-up as they posed for a sunset photo in front of the Eiffel Tower to Instagram.

Some followers were quick to suggest they had tied the knot because Andy had his left hand in tucked in his pocket, while others speculated there was proposal or one was imminent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7VK0_0ik21vwh00
Fans are convinced that Andy Lee, 41, and his model girlfriend Rebecca Harding, 30, are secretly engaged following a romantic trip to Paris.

Hiding those left hands,' one fan wrote.

'Perfect place for a romantic engagement or even a wedding,' one user added.

A second commented: 'I think you guys are engaged, way too happy!

'Waiting for the engagement announcement' added a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjWgR_0ik21vwh00

The caption of the post itself simply read: 'Never heard of the tower behind us but people were making a rather large deal about it.'

Bec also commented on the photo, sharing a love heart emoji.

The couple have been together since 2014, but didn't go public with their romance until January the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlzVd_0ik21vwh00
The caption of the post itself simply read: 'Never heard of the tower behind us but people were making a rather large deal about it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419LLl_0ik21vwh00
History: The couple have been together since 2014, but didn't go public with their romance until January the following year

They briefly split for six-months back in 2016, and Rebecca spoke about their separation on The Lady Brunch last year.

'I was struggling in the newfound interest in my personal life,' she said during the show, commenting on the spotlight their relationship garnered.

'I was 24 when I met Andy, so still at uni and it was very different to my previous life,' she continued. 'But anyway I got over that and now we are as happy as ever.'

Andy and Rebecca met at a Melbourne café where she was working as a waitress. He left his email address for her on a napkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bk8Vb_0ik21vwh00
Andy and Rebecca met at a Melbourne café where she was working as a waitress. He left his email address for her on a napkin

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

671K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy