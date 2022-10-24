The tell-tale sign Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have secretly married? Couple spark rumours they have tied the knot during a romantic trip to Paris : 'Hiding those hands'

Fans are convinced that Andy Lee and his model girlfriend Rebecca Harding have either secretly wed or got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old comedian shared a sweet snap of the couple looking loved-up as they posed for a sunset photo in front of the Eiffel Tower to Instagram.

Some followers were quick to suggest they had tied the knot because Andy had his left hand in tucked in his pocket, while others speculated there was proposal or one was imminent.

Hiding those left hands,' one fan wrote.

'Perfect place for a romantic engagement or even a wedding,' one user added.

A second commented: 'I think you guys are engaged, way too happy!

'Waiting for the engagement announcement' added a third.

The caption of the post itself simply read: 'Never heard of the tower behind us but people were making a rather large deal about it.'

Bec also commented on the photo, sharing a love heart emoji.

The couple have been together since 2014, but didn't go public with their romance until January the following year.

They briefly split for six-months back in 2016, and Rebecca spoke about their separation on The Lady Brunch last year.

'I was struggling in the newfound interest in my personal life,' she said during the show, commenting on the spotlight their relationship garnered.

'I was 24 when I met Andy, so still at uni and it was very different to my previous life,' she continued. 'But anyway I got over that and now we are as happy as ever.'

Andy and Rebecca met at a Melbourne café where she was working as a waitress. He left his email address for her on a napkin.