9,500-square-foot home a total loss after fire in Andover

ANDOVER -- A 9,500-square-foot home is a total loss after a fire in Andover on Sunday.

Firefighters first responded to the Somerset Drive home around 11:45 a.m. because the alarm company reported a fire. They left after they did not see anything, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told WBZ-TV.

About half an hour later, firefighters returned to the home because the homeowner, who was not home but received an alert, called.

At that time, crews found flames and smoke coming out of the back of the home, Mansfield said. The fire then spread to the attic and the roof became engulfed in flames.

The fire was knocked down around 1:30 p.m. Mutual aid was provided by the Lawrence, Tewksbury, North Andover, and Wilmington Fire Departments.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

Three people are displaced.