Oakland, ME

Singer Mary Lambert ties the knot with longtime partner Wyatt Paige Hermansen in a rustic ceremony in Oakland, Maine

Singer Mary Lambert is officially off the market, tying the knot with her longtime partner Wyatt Page Hermansen.

The 33-year-old Same Love singer had been dating the professor - who uses they/them pronouns - for four years before the gender-neutral ceremony in Oakland, Maine, according to People.

Their wedding took place at Enchanted Gables, with the couple celebrating after in a reception held in a barn on the grounds, embracing the fall in New England aesthetic.

'It feels like the perfect mix of, "We're on a farm but we're also in our nice shoes!"' Lambert revealed.

'We didn't want it to look like anybody else's wedding. We really want it to be us. We wanted to be the wedding that people look at and say, "I want to do that"' she added.

The couple celebrated with 150 guests, exchanging vow they both wrote themselves.

'With both of us being writers, and obviously Mary being an artist and a poet and someone who expresses herself creatively, it was really important for us to have room to say our own vows,' Hermansen said.

The ceremony was officiated by the couple's close friend Leslie Yingling, with friends performing songs for them including a friend of Lambert who performed on a harp.

Lambert donned a sparkling dress from Essence of Australia that she picked out at Kleinfeld in New York City.

Her trip to the Big Apple for her dress will also be showcased on an upcoming episode of the TLC series Say Yes to the Dress.

Hermansen opted for a burnt orange suit from a Brooklyn-based company called Bindle & Keep, which sells custom-tailored suits for gender-nonconforming clients.

'It was so amazing to go through the whole fitting process and have them be so sensitive to using my pronouns correctly and making sure to not talk about my body or what I was going to wear in a gendered way," they say. "It's been really amazing, their inclusivity is just incredible.'

The couple — who called themselves "bride and broom" — also had a unique wedding party with 'broomsbabes and 'bridesbabes,' with "captain" and "president" replacing the traditional maid of honor or best man roles.

'We thought it was really cute and funny. We were trying to find other couples like us in bridal magazines and I just didn't see it,' Lambert said.

'I know they're out there, but it has felt a little constricting, a lot of the gender dynamics. Even myself — as a fat bride, to be like, "Oh, am I supposed to be losing weight right now?" when I am very content with my body size. So there's a lot of things we've been pushing against, and one of those was our wedding party,' Lambert added

Hermansen added, 'We just decided to go full-on maintaining the tradition while injecting a little bit of gender-radical, gender-neutral stuff.'

