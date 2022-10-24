Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.

ADELANTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO