paininthepass.info
Crash Involving Semi And A Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Hay
DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured in a Monday night accident on northbound I-215 involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck pulling bales of hay. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 11:20pm, Monday October 24, 2022. The collision was located on the northbound Interstate 215 just before Devore Road.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
paininthepass.info
SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Sheriff's Station deputy saves man's life
A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station saved the life of a man who was not breathing during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 25, Deputy Angel Garcia-Perez responded to an unrelated report near the intersection of Vine Street and Lynwood...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad tries to drown his toddler in pond after locking 5-year-old in vehicle, CA cops say
A father tried to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond at a California camp, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and faces an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twin Peaks Station. The man locked...
L.A. Weekly
Alexander Saldana Killed in Car Crash on Highway 395 [San Bernardino, CA]
44-Year-Old Victim Fatally Struck in Auto Collision near Highway 58. The incident occurred around 8:27 a.m., just south of Highway 58 on October 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that emergency crews pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The...
vvng.com
Multiple guns found at home of a 12-year-old that threatened to shoot up a Victorville school
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said multiple guns were found at the home of a 12-year-old boy that threatened to shoot up Mesa Linda Middle School in Victorville. On October 24, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstances call from the school...
paininthepass.info
Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
z1077fm.com
Public harassment leads to 3rd arrest for YV man
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for a third time on charges involving restricting or obstructing the arresting officers. Charles Pritchett – 37 – was reportedly harassing customers outside of a Stater Brothers in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Oct. 20th . When officers located and approached Pritchett, he refused to drop an unknown liquid he was drinking, and then abruptly charged and then ran from deputies. Pitchett then concealed his hands and refused to show them. He was finally taken into custody after a Sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser and had a brief physical struggle.
L.A. Weekly
Wendy Ruby Venegas Killed in Car Accident on 60 Freeway [San Bernardino, CA]
Woman Fatally Struck in Auto Collision near Grove Avenue Off-Ramp. The crash happened around 3:23 a.m., near the Grove Avenue off-ramp on October 15th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders pronounced one victim dead at the scene. San...
vvng.com
Adelanto man, 22, killed during a deputy-involved shooting identified
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto died at a local hospital, officials confirmed. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unwanted subject call in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Barstow, California
Barstow is a small city in San Bernardino County, California, set in the Mojave Desert and was an important stopping point for many travelers heading west in the 1800s. This city is home to various historical things to do, including something for travelers of all ages. In addition, Barstow is home to many museums, including the Mojave River Museum, Harvey House, the Route 66 Mother Road Museum, and the Western American Railroad Museum.
z1077fm.com
70 Year-Old Danish Man Killed by Truck on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 70 year old Danish man was killed by a truck on Twentyine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley Sunday night (October 23). The Sheriff’s office reports that Knuderik Rasmussen was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Dumosa Ave at approximately 8:48 p.m. The investigation found that Rasmussen was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the collision happened, and that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms
Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
gosbcta.com
SB Connect Shuttle Provides a Safe, Easy Connection between San Bernardino Transit Center and Downtown Offices and Courts
Every day, thousands of people travel to Downtown San Bernardino – County employees, customers of County services, jurors and others who need to get to Superior Court. Starting this week, public transportation will deliver them right to their destination – easily and safely. The new SB Connect shuttle...
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested by Fontana P.D. dies after being found unconscious in cell at West Valley Detention Center
A 27-year-old man who had recently been arrested by the Fontana Police Department died after being found unconscious at West Valley Detention Center two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 24, deputies at the jail facility discovered inmate Stephan Hernandez, a resident of...
paininthepass.info
The Last Week Of October 5 Day Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday October 24 through Friday October 28 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, sunny with gusty winds, and a high of...
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
