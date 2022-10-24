ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

paininthepass.info

Crash Involving Semi And A Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Hay

DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured in a Monday night accident on northbound I-215 involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck pulling bales of hay. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 11:20pm, Monday October 24, 2022. The collision was located on the northbound Interstate 215 just before Devore Road.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
paininthepass.info

SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Sheriff's Station deputy saves man's life

A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station saved the life of a man who was not breathing during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 25, Deputy Angel Garcia-Perez responded to an unrelated report near the intersection of Vine Street and Lynwood...
FONTANA, CA
paininthepass.info

Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
HESPERIA, CA
z1077fm.com

Public harassment leads to 3rd arrest for YV man

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested for a third time on charges involving restricting or obstructing the arresting officers. Charles Pritchett – 37 – was reportedly harassing customers outside of a Stater Brothers in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, Oct. 20th . When officers located and approached Pritchett, he refused to drop an unknown liquid he was drinking, and then abruptly charged and then ran from deputies. Pitchett then concealed his hands and refused to show them. He was finally taken into custody after a Sheriff’s deputy deployed a taser and had a brief physical struggle.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto man, 22, killed during a deputy-involved shooting identified

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto died at a local hospital, officials confirmed. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unwanted subject call in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.
ADELANTO, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Barstow, California

Barstow is a small city in San Bernardino County, California, set in the Mojave Desert and was an important stopping point for many travelers heading west in the 1800s. This city is home to various historical things to do, including something for travelers of all ages. In addition, Barstow is home to many museums, including the Mojave River Museum, Harvey House, the Route 66 Mother Road Museum, and the Western American Railroad Museum.
BARSTOW, CA
z1077fm.com

70 Year-Old Danish Man Killed by Truck on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 70 year old Danish man was killed by a truck on Twentyine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley Sunday night (October 23). The Sheriff’s office reports that Knuderik Rasmussen was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Dumosa Ave at approximately 8:48 p.m. The investigation found that Rasmussen was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the collision happened, and that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
paininthepass.info

The Last Week Of October 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday October 24 through Friday October 28 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, sunny with gusty winds, and a high of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

