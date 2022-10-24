ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news4sanantonio.com

Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio's 41st PechaKucha night kicks off at the Tobin Center

It's San Antonio’s 41st PechaKucha night and this one is being held at the Tobin Center. PechaKucha is the Japanese term for "chit chat,” a chance for presenters to showcase their work or passions, in a unique format. Each presenter can show 20 pictures and has 20-seconds to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Culinaria Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival

It's San Antonio's biggest food and wine festival ever, and it's bringing in some big names. Celebrity Top Chef Rick Bayless who you will recognize from bravo's Top Chef Masters, is joining us to share more! Take a look for more delicious details!. Culinaria. 999 E. Basse Rd. Ste 180...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey

SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA honored through its commitment to inclusion and diversity with the HEED Award

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

GoFundMe Set Up By Russell Rush Family

After spending almost 20 years as an influential member of the San Antonio Community, Russell Rush passed away over the weekend surrounded by his family and friends. A GoFundMe has been set up by a member of Russell's family, and is the best way to help support his family during this incredibly hard time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Turn in old, unused medications during this drug take back event

In conjunction with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Methodist Healthcare is hosting “Crush the Crisis” on Oct. 29. Methodist Healthcare holds this annual event as a way to take medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, out of the house and safely dispose of them. Chloe...
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX

