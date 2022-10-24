SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO