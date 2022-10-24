Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
news4sanantonio.com
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
seguintoday.com
Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events
The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's 41st PechaKucha night kicks off at the Tobin Center
It's San Antonio’s 41st PechaKucha night and this one is being held at the Tobin Center. PechaKucha is the Japanese term for "chit chat,” a chance for presenters to showcase their work or passions, in a unique format. Each presenter can show 20 pictures and has 20-seconds to...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares code red after 33 dogs were on the euthanasia list
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive called a code red Monday after 33 dogs were listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services euthanasia list. The shelter is asking for the community’s help to save these animals by volunteering to foster or adopt dogs at risk of euthanasia.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hospitals see surge of children’s respiratory illness. One mother shares her story
SAN ANTONIO – Across the country, hospitals are filling up with children fighting respiratory illnesses. Here in San Antonio, local hospitals are facing rising numbers of the flu, rhinovirus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “You’re still a mom, and your heart always goes to your child first. She scared me,”...
news4sanantonio.com
Culinaria Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival
It's San Antonio's biggest food and wine festival ever, and it's bringing in some big names. Celebrity Top Chef Rick Bayless who you will recognize from bravo's Top Chef Masters, is joining us to share more! Take a look for more delicious details!. Culinaria. 999 E. Basse Rd. Ste 180...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KENS 5
'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey
SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA honored through its commitment to inclusion and diversity with the HEED Award
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.
iheart.com
GoFundMe Set Up By Russell Rush Family
After spending almost 20 years as an influential member of the San Antonio Community, Russell Rush passed away over the weekend surrounded by his family and friends. A GoFundMe has been set up by a member of Russell's family, and is the best way to help support his family during this incredibly hard time.
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
news4sanantonio.com
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
KSAT 12
Turn in old, unused medications during this drug take back event
In conjunction with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Methodist Healthcare is hosting “Crush the Crisis” on Oct. 29. Methodist Healthcare holds this annual event as a way to take medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, out of the house and safely dispose of them. Chloe...
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
Officials believe arson may be to blame for
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night and officials believe it may have been started intentionally. It happened on Rockport Road near Somerset at 11 p.m. Lytle Fire is now saying the cause of the fire is suspicious. The family...
Comments / 0