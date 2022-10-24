Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home
PASADENA, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to bash in the windows of a Pasadena home, officials said. The video is chilling. A woman can be seen carrying a pickaxe walking up a driveway and then swinging it at the windows of a house on Asbury Drive.
South Pasadena News
Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”
A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
KTLA.com
Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court
Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
PLANetizen
Designing a New Nature Center at a Geological Wonder
Operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is a destination for hikers, naturalists, and schools. It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors can walk, hike, or take a horseback ride on a 7.5-mile trail. Visitors can see spectacular up-tilted rock formations created by layers of sedimentary rocks and also explore a landscape of Joshua trees, California Junipers, and Pinyon Pine Woodland while observing the variety of wildlife. The nature center was remodeled in 1988 to serve as a critical educational resource to teach visitors about the sensitive habitat, local flora and fauna, and safety in the harsh extremes of the desert.
KTLA.com
Altadena resident Bella Ballard crowned 2023 Rose Queen
Altadena resident Bella Ballard was crowned the 104th Rose Queen Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. A senior at The Ogburn School, Ballard is an athlete who also volunteers as a soccer coach and with Ronald McDonald House charities. The 17-year-old is set to attend Yale...
KTLA.com
Something in Common Exhibit at Central Library: Part two
Gayle Anderson reports the free unique “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!. Free!. “Something...
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
theeastsiderla.com
Echo Park hospital expansion clears environmental study
Echo Park - An environmental study has concluded that Barlow Hospital’s new skilled nursing facility - currently in the planning stages - would not result in significant impacts on the environment. It cleared the hurdle because of certain mitigation measures, the study said. The 193-page report by the Los...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Construction halted on Metro project due to safety concerns
Workers have fallen off ladders, crushed fingers, and more while working on the extension project.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody.
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Expanding in LA with Elevated Restaurant Group
Locations include Belmont Shores, Downey, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
Comments / 0