Pasadena, CA

KTLA.com

Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark

Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to bash in the windows of a Pasadena home, officials said. The video is chilling. A woman can be seen carrying a pickaxe walking up a driveway and then swinging it at the windows of a house on Asbury Drive.
PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”

A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court

Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
PASADENA, CA
PLANetizen

Designing a New Nature Center at a Geological Wonder

Operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is a destination for hikers, naturalists, and schools.  It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors can walk, hike, or take a horseback ride on a 7.5-mile trail. Visitors can see spectacular up-tilted rock formations created by layers of sedimentary rocks and also explore a landscape of Joshua trees, California Junipers, and Pinyon Pine Woodland while observing the variety of wildlife. The nature center was remodeled in 1988 to serve as a critical educational resource to teach visitors about the sensitive habitat, local flora and fauna, and safety in the harsh extremes of the desert. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Altadena resident Bella Ballard crowned 2023 Rose Queen

Altadena resident Bella Ballard was crowned the 104th Rose Queen Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. A senior at The Ogburn School, Ballard is an athlete who also volunteers as a soccer coach and with Ronald McDonald House charities. The 17-year-old is set to attend Yale...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Something in Common Exhibit at Central Library: Part two

Gayle Anderson reports the free unique “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!. Free!. “Something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park hospital expansion clears environmental study

Echo Park - An environmental study has concluded that Barlow Hospital’s new skilled nursing facility - currently in the planning stages - would not result in significant impacts on the environment. It cleared the hurdle because of certain mitigation measures, the study said. The 193-page report by the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
pasadenanow.com

Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday

[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
LONG BEACH, CA

