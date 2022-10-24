ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Student robbed at University of New Mexico

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One student and non-student were attacked and robbed on the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) campus Sunday morning, officials said. The attacks reportedly happened in the early hours of the day.

According to officials, there was a party off campus. An argument followed, which resulted in the two victims leaving the party. UNM Police say the two victims returned to campus and were “jumped.”

UNM sent out an alert early Sunday morning that said six men and three women, all in their 20s, attacked and robbed victims near the Student Residence Center (SRC) around 2:45 a.m. A cell phone and wallet were taken. No serious injuries were reported, and the student involved does not want to press charges. No other information has been released at this time.

Pittie2?
6d ago

Haaaaa call a social worker! Open border....no way to ever tell who did it, is it a problem now? Or not til somebody high profile gets attacked!!!

jambo
6d ago

it's the Democrats fault. we are the only state bordering Mexico, we are the only state with crime. if we elect a Republican all crimes will stop and new mexico will become the safest place in America

Kane Matta
5d ago

First of all, we live in NEW MEXICO! NEW PEOPLE. So maybe you small minded people should take a look at the broader picture does anybody ever stop to realize that everything around them is in Spanish every city every county?? Who are the real outsiders? considering New Mexico has only been a state for a little over a hundred years. This was done by a bunch citizens! Probably students. How does this somehow relate to the border, or electing republican?? It's clear who to me who is really dividing and destroying this country. Racist idealist that don't seem to understand that we don't have control over anything! Blue or red. This is a social, and cultural problem. Not only because we "border Mexico" and to suggest that "all crime would end" if we had a republican.. just completely ignorant. btw I am not democrat, nor republican. I just can't stand people's idiotic ideas.

