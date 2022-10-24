Student robbed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One student and non-student were attacked and robbed on the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) campus Sunday morning, officials said. The attacks reportedly happened in the early hours of the day.

According to officials, there was a party off campus. An argument followed, which resulted in the two victims leaving the party. UNM Police say the two victims returned to campus and were “jumped.”

UNM sent out an alert early Sunday morning that said six men and three women, all in their 20s, attacked and robbed victims near the Student Residence Center (SRC) around 2:45 a.m. A cell phone and wallet were taken. No serious injuries were reported, and the student involved does not want to press charges. No other information has been released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.