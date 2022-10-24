Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
Under the lights at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a tale of two different stories will clash on the gridiron as the Green Bay Packers make the road trip to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Packers-Bills prediction and pick will be revealed.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Raiders make final Darren Waller decision for Week 8 vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without a key offensive weapon during Sunday’s clash against the New Orleans Saints after the team revealed that star tight end Darren Waller would not be available. Waller is battling a hamstring that has kept him out since Week 5 and while the team was hopeful that he’d be ready to play against the Saints, it seems that won’t be the case after all. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders feel that Waller is close to making a return, but was not ready enough to go during Sunday’s clash in New Orleans.
Rams’ plan for Cam Akers if he’s not traded, revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a roster shake-up. The defending champions are struggling and could use the trade market to find improvements. One thing they will look to do is unload Cam Akers, who has fallen out of favor with the team. What happens if the Rams...
James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
