TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders make final Darren Waller decision for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without a key offensive weapon during Sunday’s clash against the New Orleans Saints after the team revealed that star tight end Darren Waller would not be available. Waller is battling a hamstring that has kept him out since Week 5 and while the team was hopeful that he’d be ready to play against the Saints, it seems that won’t be the case after all. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders feel that Waller is close to making a return, but was not ready enough to go during Sunday’s clash in New Orleans.
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy

There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
