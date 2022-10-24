ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear

Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line

While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Dak Prescott Return

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 5-2 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions as they fall to 1-5. Dak Prescott played for the first time since week one when he injured his thumb and required surgery. Prescott completed 19 of 25 attempts for 207 yards and one touchdown. Dak looked to have some rust to start the game but improved throughout. Here are three takeaways from the 24-6 win:
DETROIT, MI

