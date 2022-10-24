Kroger self-checkout ‘cash-back scheme saw brazen thief fool staff 21 times’ & it has nothing to do with ‘banana trick’

A KROGER self-checkout "cash-back scheme" reportedly saw a brazen thief fool the staff over 20 times and it apparently has nothing to do with the "banana trick."

Austin Chase Hooper, 24, was arrested in

after he was seen walking into several Kroger stores and buying a small item at the self-checkout and using a card to select cash back.

Austin Chase Hooper, 24, was arrested after a 'cash-back scheme' that got him banned at all Kroger locations Credit: MNPD

However, before the money would be received, Hooper would allegedly place a bag over the cash dispenser and hide the money provided by the kiosk.

Then, Hooper would immediately pocket the money, call an employee and tell them that he never received cash from the machine.

On August 22, 2021, Loss Prevention learned Hooper's identity and banned him from coming to any Kroger location in the future.

Later, he was indicted for theft and burglary.

An affidavit found that there were 21 reported incidents involving Hooper entering a Kroger store and attempting his "cash-back scheme."

Most of the time he was successful.

On March 23 of this year, despite being banned, Hooper was seen on surveillance footage making a purchase at a self-checkout kiosk in Nashville.

This time, however, his scheme wasn't successful.

