A new crossover ad for "WWE Raw" and NASCAR's Race for the Championship series features former WWE Champion AJ Styles and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie stepping into one another's worlds. Styles takes the time to visit LaJoie at a racetrack, getting an explanation on how the banked turns of the course will cause the car to drift. Styles, fearless as he is, then takes a ride with LaJoie, causing him to holler out, "This speed, it's unbelievable!" The two men then swapped places, with Corey getting a quick intro into what it feels like to enter an arena while fans are going crazy. As he dresses up in Styles' vest, LaJoie says, "It feels like I'm putting on Superman's cape!"

2 DAYS AGO