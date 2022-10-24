Read full article on original website
ineedsleep
3d ago
I don't watch Nascar but I'm so happy Kyle won even people like me who don't watch see bubba's antics and are disgusted with this person. Just stay home bubba you are not relevant
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Will Hendrick Motorsports’ decision backfire?
Could Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s post-Texas penalty backfire by costing the team a NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 spot?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson found victory lane on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a dominant effort in the Dixie Vodka 400, making him the fourth driver to win at least three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Why Tony Stewart Was Replaced as Grand Marshal of NASCAR Cup Race at Homestead
According to a tweet put out by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart was originally scheduled to give the command to fire engines for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, it was announced Friday that country singer Kip...
NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing replacing Tyler Reddick?
Richard Childress Racing could still ultimately decide to run a third car during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite parting ways with Tyler Reddick. When Richard Childress Racing announced that Kyle Busch would be joining the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and replacing Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet, they stated that Reddick would still be competing for the team in a third car, one for which they claimed to have secured a charter.
Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It
Kyle Petty has been vocal on the Bubba Wallace penalty, and was at it again this weekend, taking direct aim at the 23XI Racing driver for remaining silent and declining an NBC interview to explain his side. The post Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute
After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Goes Full NASCAR
A new crossover ad for "WWE Raw" and NASCAR's Race for the Championship series features former WWE Champion AJ Styles and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie stepping into one another's worlds. Styles takes the time to visit LaJoie at a racetrack, getting an explanation on how the banked turns of the course will cause the car to drift. Styles, fearless as he is, then takes a ride with LaJoie, causing him to holler out, "This speed, it's unbelievable!" The two men then swapped places, with Corey getting a quick intro into what it feels like to enter an arena while fans are going crazy. As he dresses up in Styles' vest, LaJoie says, "It feels like I'm putting on Superman's cape!"
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
On This Date: A Hendrick Motorsports Plane Crashes On Its Way To A NASCAR Race At Martinsville Speedway
I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was October 24, 2004 – 18 years ago today. Jimmie Johnson had just won the 2004 Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a cool, cloudy day at the track, and everybody started slowly filing out of the grandstands after the race.
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
FOX Sports
AUTO RACING: Last race for NASCAR drivers to make Final Four
Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 12:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC). Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 13th. Last race: Kyle Larson led 199 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami and won for the third time...
NBC Sports
Homestead shuffles Cup playoff standings
William Byron moved into a transfer spot to the Cup championship race after placing 12th this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron entered the race six points behind Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot in the Cup playoff standings. Byron is five points ahead of Hamlin heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
ESPN
Larson emerges from Wallace incident to dominate Miami
It's the business end of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Joey Logano has secured his place in the Nov. 6 championship final race in Phoenix, and seven other drivers are looking to book their tickets to join him. And while the title fight is as wide open as it's ever...
Comments / 1