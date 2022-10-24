Read full article on original website
Arnetta Renea Davis
Arnetta Renea Davis was born June 9, 1972 to the late Joe H. and Annie Mae Aubrey in Magnolia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Arnetta transitioned from this life to eternal life. Arnetta graduated in 1990 from Walker High School. She was a loving person. Arnetta loved her husband, children,...
James Eric McDaniel
James Eric McDaniel, 61, of Magnolia passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Patsy A. Phillips
Patsy A. Phillips, 72, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 26, 2022: No to Issue 2
Of the four constitutional issues on Arkansas ballots for the general election, Issue 2 is the one that most deserves a resounding “no” vote. At present, Arkansas residents have the right to go directly to the voters with proposals for new laws. They have to get a ballot title approved, and through a petition process they can move forward to getting their proposals to amend the state constitution on the ballot. It’s not an easy process and often, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Legislature and the state Supreme Court often find fault with what citizens propose and get issues tossed from the ballot. The legislature wants to make this process even more difficult. Issue 2 would require that any citizen-proposed measure receive a 60 percent positive vote for adoption, instead of the current simple majority. This is a power grab by members of the legislature. If you think that Arkansas citizens should have the right to fight for the placement of issues on the ballot, vote “no” to requiring these laws to receive super-majorities. Vote “no” on Issue 2.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 24, 2022: We can’t slap you around and demand to be read
As more people are driving by and noticing the construction site, we’ve seen messages flying across Facebook this weekend. They are asking, wondering and answering the question: “What’s being built between Burger King and McDonalds?” Well, as we told you in this column last Tuesday, it’s a new location for the Scooters Coffee chain. CLICK HERE to read the column. If you read that column, your knowledge curve was days ahead of many other people in Magnolia who didn’t pick up on it. We acknowledge that we frequently irritate family and friends who ask us questions, only to be met with a preamble to the effect, “If you are a frequent reader of our website, you’d know the answer to that already.” We try to keep people informed about what happens in Magnolia and Columbia County. We are not always successful, or even timely, but we do try. But we’re not going to lay all of the knowledge burden on ourselves. Our readers, the public, have to make an effort to keep up. We update our website with new information throughout the day. If you’re not checking our site at least a couple of times a day, the odds are high that you’re going to miss something you would like to have known. Often in our journalism life, we’ve wanted to go around to every home in town, knock on the door, and shake the people who answer with the message: You need to pay attention to this! But, we can’t. We can provide the information but it’s your responsibility to access it.
Arts and Crafts Show November 5 at South Arkansas Christian School
South Arkansas Christian School in Lewisville will host its Arts and Crafts Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 5. People interested in being vendors at the show may email Krystal Hawkins at sacskhawkins@gmail.com . The event will help the school raise money for various expenses such as school...
COVID-19 cases remain steady in South Arkansas
The number of active COVID-19 cases in five South Arkansas counties remain the same or fell slightly on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20. COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County. Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449. Total Active Cases: 2, no change since...
COVID-19 cases down two in Columbia County
New COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative...
Columbia County sells $362,00 in lottery tickets during September
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $362,305 in September, according to a report released October 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $415,669 in August. According to the report, for September Columbia County...
Oil and Gas: One Union County well producing
Oil and gas activity reported in South Arkansas was limited last week, according to figures quoted by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Shuler Drilling Company of El Dorado said its Wedgeworth 1 in a Union County wildcat field was a dry hole. It was drilled 1,980 feet FSL and 660 feet FEL in Section 23-17S-13W to a depth of 2,350 feet. Work was completed September 12.
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas
Lafayette County reported no change in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while four other South Arkansas counties reported declines, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-18 deaths in the state. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,356. Total Active Cases: 16, down one since...
Lockheed Martin wins $476 million contract for GMLRS
Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense a $476,814,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. GMLR rockets are built at the company’s facility in Camden. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work...
Early voting starts today for the November 8 general election
The 2022 general election officially begins today with the start of early voting. People may cast ballots at the Columbia County Election Commission Office in the County Annex building at 101 Boundary Street – the former West Side Elementary School in Magnolia. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to...
Milosevic takes flight title for SAU women's tennis
RUSSELLVILLE -- For the third time in her career, Southern Arkansas senior Lena Milosevic claimed a flight title at the Great American Conference Individual Championships, while freshman teammate Tamiya Lintz also laid claim to an individual flight title as Southern Arkansas produced a solid showing from the Chartwells Women's Sports Complex.
