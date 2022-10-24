As more people are driving by and noticing the construction site, we’ve seen messages flying across Facebook this weekend. They are asking, wondering and answering the question: “What’s being built between Burger King and McDonalds?” Well, as we told you in this column last Tuesday, it’s a new location for the Scooters Coffee chain. CLICK HERE to read the column. If you read that column, your knowledge curve was days ahead of many other people in Magnolia who didn’t pick up on it. We acknowledge that we frequently irritate family and friends who ask us questions, only to be met with a preamble to the effect, “If you are a frequent reader of our website, you’d know the answer to that already.” We try to keep people informed about what happens in Magnolia and Columbia County. We are not always successful, or even timely, but we do try. But we’re not going to lay all of the knowledge burden on ourselves. Our readers, the public, have to make an effort to keep up. We update our website with new information throughout the day. If you’re not checking our site at least a couple of times a day, the odds are high that you’re going to miss something you would like to have known. Often in our journalism life, we’ve wanted to go around to every home in town, knock on the door, and shake the people who answer with the message: You need to pay attention to this! But, we can’t. We can provide the information but it’s your responsibility to access it.

