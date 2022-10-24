Read full article on original website
Michael Kluk
2d ago
Causing "commotion" seems a contradictory to a "peaceful" protest like we actually had in the 60s. The students interviewed made it sound like as long as they aren't beating up or killing another human, then it's all peaceful!! What a distorted view!!
Reply(1)
6
Checkmate
2d ago
Keep your politics away from my second Amendment RIGHTS ! Or else is my response to that photo .
Reply
11
Elaine Baca
3d ago
Spoiled brat protestors who want to destroy our First Amendment rights.
Reply(15)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman.
KRQE News 13
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A typical school pickup turned violent at an Albuquerque elementary school recently. It happened at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School after what police call a ‘parking situation.’ The incident was all caught on camera. A video from two weeks ago shows a grey...
KRQE News 13
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Oct. 19 – Oct. 25
Patricia Cote, 50, of Los Alamos was arrested October 19 and charged with assault. Joshua Frank Salazar, 38, of Espanola was arrested October 19 and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant – aggravated. Tara Lynn Cotten, 34, of Los Alamos was arrested October 22...
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Police Council seeks new board members
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Council works to engage in meaningful dialogue between Albuquerque police and the citizens they serve. The primary objective is to build a bridge between the community and APD, which can create better policies within the department. They are currently looking for board...
KOAT 7
New Mexico organizations provide resources for Domestic Violence victims
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. It's the time to acknowledge survivors and provide resources to victims. It's a busy month for the domestic violence resource center, but they work year-round to offer victims ways out of dangerous domestic situations. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in...
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Santa Fe police look into crash after pedestrian death
Officials said they were called to the area near Saint Michael's Drive and Llane Street.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
KRQE Newsfeed: ShotSpotter technology, Crime spree and SWAT standoff, Warmer weather, East Mountains scam, New fire station
Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico school’s test scores decrease after learning loss from pandemic Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions expected to delay trial What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election Lawsuit […]
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
2 accused of possessing stolen vehicles in Bernalillo
A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County.
Comments / 35