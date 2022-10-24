Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Northwest invites families to trick-or-treating in residence halls
Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 26. Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.
bethanyclipper.com
Doctor realizes dream to have family practice in Bethany
Bethany, MO: Dr. Zach Mahler, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened his new practice at the HCCH Medical Clinic, the clinic has announced.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
nodawaynews.com
Spay-ghetti fundraises for humane society
The Spay-ghetti and No Balls dinner fundraiser will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, October 25 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. A freewill donation will benefit the New Nodaway Humane Society. The menu is spaghetti with red or white sauce and meatballs, garlic...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
WIBW
Meth found in Hiawatha woman’s home after she grants consent to search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine was found in a Hiawatha woman’s home after she gave officials consent to search her belongings. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies assisted Hiawatha Police in a search for a person of interest in recent criminal activity.
Kansas man accused of meth possession
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
nodawaynews.com
October 20, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio Police Dept. asking public’s assistance to catch vandals
Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo) Multiple street signs, as...
nodawaynews.com
50th class reunion for the SN 1972 graduates
Fifteen of the South Nodaway class of 1972 gathered to recognize their 50th year October 1 at A&G Restaurant. There are 26 classmates still living and the class meets every five years regularly. Those who attended are front: Caron Coulter, Jonell Barlow, Marilyn Cotter, Sheila Kiser, Deb Snyder, Joyce Nielson, Marcia Pierson; back: Victor Coulter, Norman Wilson, Chris Pedersen, David Palmer, Milo Hawley, Duane LaMaster and Joe Baumli.
nodawaynews.com
27th Annual Trick or Treat comes to Downtown
The 27th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat is happening from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 27 in Downtown Maryville. Children in costume will be treated by 68 businesses, individuals, churches and organizations.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore suffers large water loss
At the October 18 Skidmore City Council meeting, City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Maintenance Operator Cassie Partridge announced Skidmore was billed for over 700,000 gallons of water from Public Water Supply District #1 of Nodaway County and only billed residents for 300,000 gallons, making a loss of 400,000 gallons. Partridge...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
News Channel Nebraska
Senior housing project advances in Falls City
FALLS CITY - Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise says $262,000 in federal tax credits has a duplex project at Wilderness Falls III heading toward groundbreaking. Excel Development Group is developing a $4.7 million, 16-unit project for senior housing, which has previously received $500,000 from the Nebraska Investment Finance...
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
Comments / 0