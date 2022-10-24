Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Making sense of Cam Taylor-Britt’s sudden playing time
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance. "I'm...
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is Not Happy With Rival Big Ten Coach
Jim Harbaugh is not happy with James Franklin. Last week, the Penn State head coach expressed his frustration with the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. There was an incident in the tunnel between Michigan and Penn State's players during the Wolverines' victory. This week, Harbaugh has responded. The Michigan head...
NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season
We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
