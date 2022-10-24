Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
KEVN
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
kotatv.com
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
KEVN
2022 Sturgis post-rally summit shows demographic shifts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals involved in storage unit burglaries
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle. The individuals are believed to be connected to some storage unit burglaries. They appear to be one male and one female. If you recognize these individuals...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
Homeless facilities in Rapid City prepare for a busy season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall and winter are some of the busiest times of the year for organizations that help the homeless. In Rapid City, the Hope Center and Cornerstone Mission are two places where homeless people can turn. As you can see, things are cooling off here...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
KEVN
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far. A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.
KEVN
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
KEVN
Mostly dry for the rest of this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be mostly dry for the rest of this week with only some light sprinkles and flurries here and there. Temperatures tonight will be chilly once again with much of our area dropping into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 50s, but it won’t be as windy. By the weekend and Halloween, highs could be in the lower 60s.
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City radio personality reflects on his years in the industry
KSLT Studios in Rapid City has an on-air personality who’s been in the community for many years. And with a robust sort of day radio voice, John says it’s a “God given gift.”. “I love being on the radio,” John said. “I’ll never fully retire unless you...
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
Comments / 0