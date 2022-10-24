Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
ETOnline.com
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is here: Listen now as fans pick their favorite tracks
It was an exciting and long night for Swifties as they stayed up late to meet Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights. Listen to Taylor Swift Radio and more on the free Audacy app. Taylor made the late-night well-worth fan’s while by not only delivering what many are...
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’
Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase. Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
Adele Praises Taylor Swift & Reveals If She's Listened To 'Midnights'
Adele thinks Swift is "one of the greatest songwriters of our generation."
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch
Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
Is ‘Speak Now’ Taylor Swift’s Next Rerelease? Breaking Down All the ‘Bejeweled’ Clues
Uncovering the clues! Taylor Swift is basking in the success of Midnights — but she might already be gearing up to drop her next rerecorded album. The Grammy winner, 32, broke records with her 10th studio album, which became available on Friday, October 21. A video for lead single "Anti-Hero" was released the same day, […]
Why Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' Song Is Resonating with Fans Grieving a Loved One
The lyrics of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition) song seem to detail the heartbreaking loss of a loved one Taylor Swift has a way with words on her recent album Midnights, but one song, in particular, is really resonating with fans. Marking her first autobiographical album since Lover, the singer details "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout" her life in her 10th studio album. In the track "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" from the deluxe version of the album, Midnights (3am Edition), the singer seemingly opens up about the...
thebrag.com
Watch Bon Iver and Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time
Currently basking in the acclaim for her wildly successful new album, Taylor Swift found time to make a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver show. The pop saw stopped by the indie folk icon’s performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday to duet ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time.
Some Taylor Swift Fans Are Calling Out Her New Video As 'Fatphobic' & Here's Their Issue
Taylor Swift released the official music video for her track Anti-Hero from her tenth album Midnights, and she's already getting a lot of criticism about how she portrayed one scene. In the video, the Grammy-winning singer meets the anti-hero version of herself and while many are loving her new song,...
Comments / 0