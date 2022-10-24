ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Florida Man Arrested for Powering Home with Lost Nuke? Details explored

Did A Florida Man Get Busted For Using A Stolen Nuclear Bomb To Power His House? Numerous recent reports have detailed the disappearance of American nuclear equipment without a trace of its whereabouts. Several internet users have recently questioned, “Was a Florida man arrested for using a lost U.S. nuclear weapon to power his home?” Was a Florida man arrested for allegedly using a decommissioned U.S. nuclear reactor to power his home? Keep reading this post if you want to find out more.
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
New York has become the latest state to prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Man running next to parked carsImage by Silviu from Pixabay. “The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a new release.
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations

While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
