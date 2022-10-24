Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
FBI Joining Hunt for Alleged Iowa Serial Killer's Burial Ground
The FBI is joining local and state authorities in rural Iowa to determine next steps for an investigation into allegations a now-deceased man killed scores.
osoblanco.org
Florida Man Arrested for Powering Home with Lost Nuke? Details explored
Did A Florida Man Get Busted For Using A Stolen Nuclear Bomb To Power His House? Numerous recent reports have detailed the disappearance of American nuclear equipment without a trace of its whereabouts. Several internet users have recently questioned, “Was a Florida man arrested for using a lost U.S. nuclear weapon to power his home?” Was a Florida man arrested for allegedly using a decommissioned U.S. nuclear reactor to power his home? Keep reading this post if you want to find out more.
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
Cocaine galore! Walker discovers £90m of Class A drug in black sacks washed up on a Welsh beach
A suspected £90million haul of cocaine was found on a beach in West Wales yesterday. Around 30 black bags, each containing 30 packages of what appeared to be 1kg bricks of the Class A drug, were discovered by a member of the public on an early-morning walk. The project...
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Fact Check: Ted Cruz's Claim That 'Antifa' Burnt U.S. Cities For A Year
Texas Senator Ted Cruz snapped back when challenged about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but is he correct?
New York has become the latest state to prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
Man running next to parked carsImage by Silviu from Pixabay. “The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a new release.
1,000 Venezuelan migrants expelled to Tijuana via San Diego so far
About 1,000 Venezuelan migrants have been expelled to the U.S. into the city of Tijuana since Oc.t 12, well below projections of 200 per day, the director of Tijuana's Migrant Affairs Office said.
Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons
Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?
Opinion: Americans Have the Right to Gun Ownership – Only in a Regulated Manner.
School Shooter(via NBC news) In a 2008 decision the Supreme Court, even as it ruled that individuals have a right to bear arms, conceded the government has a right to regulate arms. “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” wrote Justice Scalia.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
'The Good Nurse': What Happened to Amy Loughren and Where is She Now?
Netflix's "The Good Nurse" charts Amy Loughren's part in the investigation into her friend Charles Cullen when he became a suspect in several patient deaths.
The Florida Race That Could Show Democrats The Way Forward With Latinos
Recent statewide elections in Florida have begged the question of whether Democrats would seriously consider giving up on the state, as what was once one of the closest battleground states in the nation seems to have moved farther and farther away from the national party. Republicans are once again expected...
Newsweek
