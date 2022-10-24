ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Australia is now stuck in the middle of THREE brutal storm systems as states brace for more heavy rain and a woman is killed in floodwaters

By Ashley Nickel
 6 days ago

Three major weather systems will continue to batter the east and south coasts of Australia with more than 140 flood warnings issued in one state alone.

Two rain cells battering New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria along with another system sweeping over south Western Australia will continue to bring heavy rain to several regions over the next week.

Residents in Lismore, in northern NSW, avoided the worst of the severe weather predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology overnight to Monday with the flood-ravaged town suffering minor to moderate flooding instead of another catastrophic event as predicted.

It comes as authorities confirm a 28-year-old woman was tragically found dead after she vanished in floodwaters near the NSW town of Mudgee on Sunday night.

The woman was in a car with a 45-year-old driver and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - when their vehicle was swept off a causeway Cooyal Creek at Gulgong.

Everyone managed to escape the car however the woman disappeared in the floodwaters a short time later.

Her body was found on the riverbank just before 10am on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcB3L_0ik1xvPp00
Echuca locals having a beer in the floodwaters after the Murray River peaked at 94.8m on Monday, smashing the 1993 record of 94.77m 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4psn_0ik1xvPp00
Monday's flood warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology

The search comes as NSW Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke said authorities were keeping a 'very, very close eye' on Lismore and the wider region.

'We all know how much those communities have been through this year,' she told the ABC.

There are also concerns about Moree in the state's north, where the town is experiencing its worst flooding in a decade.

Farmers in the agricultural hub were just weeks away from harvesting crops, which are now destroyed.

'It's heartbreaking. There's no doubt the damage and devastation through that region will be deep and widespread,' Ms Cooke said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KdvW_0ik1xvPp00
An Echuca local having a fish in the flooded Murray River after it peaked above its 1993 record at the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5fiS_0ik1xvPp00
Flood warnings from NSW SES for Monday as the state braced for further heavy rain

The Mehi River at Moree peaked at 10.5 metres on Sunday and is expected to remain above the major flood level (8.8m) into Tuesday.

Other towns at risk of flooding include Hay, Wentworth, Ballina, Yamba and Maclean.

Evacuation orders are in place for Moree, Terry Hie Hie, Gunnedah and Carroll in the state's north, the Riverina town of Narrandera and Mudgee in the central west.

While a severe weather alert for the next two days remains in the region, it is likely to by cancelled by midday Monday as the massive rainband over the region has unexpectedly weakened and moved further south.

However, as that coastal system moves down NSW, it is forecast to bring substantial rain to regions already at risk of flooding including several areas around Coffs Harbour, the Hunter Valley and Sydney.

Sydneysiders are expected to see the worst of Monday's rain around midday with up to 50mm expected to fall from 11am to 2pm in the city's Northern Beaches.

The NSW SES have issued 142 flood warnings, 23 of which are emergency status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTZR9_0ik1xvPp00
Emergency flood warnings for Victoria on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ez1Jj_0ik1xvPp00
The community of Moree (pictured) has banded together with locals making thousands of sandbags for residents trying to stop water getting into their homes

Two hundred Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed across the state with more than a dozen helicopters helping with rescue and relief efforts, including three defence choppers.

Natural disaster declarations have been made in more than 40 local government areas, opening councils, residents and businesses for financial aid.

Meanwhile, Canberra residents will be caught in the thick of the forecast rain with up to 25mm to fall on Monday and 15mm on Tuesday before showers ease into Thursday.

As that system continues to move south, it will partially combine with a second cell hanging over western NSW and Victoria.

That cell is forecast to bring storms with low rainfall to border towns between NSW and Victoria on Monday, including Echuca.

The Murray River in Echuca peaked at a whopping 94.8m on Monday, smashing the 1993 94.77m record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpSea_0ik1xvPp00
Echuca, on the NSW-Victorian border, has been on edge for almost a week with the Murray River predicted to peak about 95m on Tuesday 

It's believed upcoming rain could push the river above 95m by Tuesday.

Vic Emergency has issued 67 flood warnings for the state, with a critical evacuation order in place for Echuca and five other emergency warnings.

Fortunately, storms are set to ease in the area on Tuesday however showers will continue until late next week.

Melbourne residents can also expect to see a rainy week with showers forecast through to Friday.

A third system sitting over southern Western Australia will continue bringing light to moderate rain through to mid-next week.

Perth residents should dodge most of the wet though with conditions to clear from Monday afternoon.

Regions on South Australia's border with Victoria faced heavy rain on Sunday but can expect conditions to ease from Monday with storms to ease into showers on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke7XQ_0ik1xvPp00
Moree, in northern NSW, was inundated with floodwaters after heavy rain saw the Mehi River peak at 10.44m

Adelaide residents are in for a dreary week with showers expected through to Thursday.

Northern Territorians are set to stay dry for the beginning of this week with the exception of a few midday showers over Darwin on Monday.

Showers will develop off Tasmania's capital on Monday and bring rain with daily totals up to 25mm on Tuesday and Wednesday before the system eases into showers from Thursday.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST FOR MAJOR CITIES

PERTH

Monday Shower or two easing. Max 21

Tuesday Mostly sunny. Min 11 Max 22

Wednesday Partly cloudy. Min 10 Max 22

Thursday Mostly sunny. Min 10 Max 23

ADELAIDE

Monday Shower or two. Max 20

Tuesday Shower or two. Min 13 Max 19

Wednesday Shower or two. Min 12 Max 18

Thursday Possible shower. Min 12 Max 18

MELBOURNE

Monday Showers. Max 22

Tuesday Showers. Min 15 Max 21

Wednesday Showers increasing. Min 14 Max 21

Thursday Showers. Min 13 Max 19

HOBART

Monday Showers developing. Max 14

Tuesday Rain. Min 11 Max 18

Wednesday Rain. Min 13 Max 17

Thursday Showers. Min 13 Max 18

CANBERRA

Monday Rain increasing. Max 19

Tuesday Rain. Min 13 Max 22

Wednesday Possible shower. Min 11 Max 21

Thursday Possible shower. Min 10 Max 20

SYDNEY

Monday Rain. Max 22

Tuesday Showers. Min 17 Max 26

Wednesday Mostly sunny. Min 17 Max 27

Thursday Possible shower. Min 17 Max 27

BRISBANE

Monday Possible shower. Max 31

Tuesday Showers. Possible storm. Min 19 Max 29

Wednesday Partly cloudy. Min 20 Max 31

Thursday Mostly sunny. Min 19 Max 32

DARWIN

Monday Partly cloudy. Max 35

Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 27 Max 35

Wednesday Partly cloudy. Min 27 Max 35

Thursday Partly cloudy. Min 27 Max 35

