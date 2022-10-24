A-League legend labels refereeing howler the 'worst red card decision I've ever seen' during thrilling draw between Sydney FC and Adelaide

It was a thrilling match full of beautiful football - but the 2-2 draw between Adelaide and Sydney FC was marred by a red card that's been branded by an A-League legend as 'the worst red card decision I've ever seen'.

Reds striker Hiroshi Ibusuki was sent off in the 40th minute as he slid and collected the ball; before momentum carried him across the turf and he lightly brushed the pinky toe of Anthony Caceres - who certainly made sure the referee was aware of the contact.

His side up 1-0 thanks to an early goal, Ibusuki was immediately shown a red in Sunday's game at Allianz Stadium, reduced the Reds to 10 men with more than a half to play in the mid-table clash.

Closer inspection showed only minor contact with Caceres' foot but the video assistant referee upheld the on-field ruling - and Adelaide coach Carl Veart was ropeable.

A furious Carl Veart (left) vents his frustration as Hiroshi Ibusuki (centre) is sent off in Adelaide's 2-2 draw with Sydney FC on Sunday

'I'm sure everyone that was watching the game will have a very similar opinion to me,' he said post-match.

'That's something we don't want in the game. We're trying to attract a lot of new supporters to the game and decisions like that might put people off.

'I think everyone in the league will want an explanation because they'll be getting worried if we're going to have red cards for challenges like that,' said a fuming Veart.

Sydney FC legend Alex Brosque savaged the decision, having a wry chuckle when asked what his thought were on referee Daniel Elder's call.

Sydney FC legend Alex Brosque (left, pictured with former teammate Michael Zullo) said the refereeing howler was the worst he'd ever seen

'It's for me, one of the worst red card decisions I've ever seen,' he said on Paramount's broadcast of the match.

'I don't see that there is any intent there (from Ibusuki). The VAR should've called Daniel Elder there to the sideline to have a look to see if it was as bad as he originally thought.'

It was a sentiment shared by fellow players, fans and top pundits, who were all in agreeance that the decision was 'diabolical'.

Adelaide players remonstrate with referee Daniel Elder, with Hiroshi Ibusuki (right) laughing incredulously at being sent off

Ex-EPL star Charlie Austin, who joined the Roar this season, couldn't believe what he was seeing.

'That is never a red card!!! What a shambles honestly, how has he been sent off for that and to even be checked by VAR!' the Englishman wrote on Twitter.

Top A-League pundits Daniel Garb and Vince Rugari didn't need hyperbole when describing the situation, with the latter agreeing with Brosque that it was 'one of the worst decisions he'd ever seen'.

Perhaps one of best fan responses came in the form of someone who was clearly not surprised by the blunder.

'If that's a red, no team will ever finish a game with 11 on the pitch. Ridiculous decision but typical of this league,' the fan wrote on Twitter.

To play devil's advocate, the A-League did warn coaches in the pre-season that referees would take a dim view of tackles where players' studs made contact with their rivals - though this moment doesn't really fit that mould.

By fulltime, Football Australia head of referees Nathan Magill had issued a statement confirming the incident would be reviewed by the Elite Referee Coaching staff on Monday.

So bad was the decision, even Sydney FC coaches admitted the Reds were hard done by.

'I'd be very angry if it was our team. I thought it was very harsh, but that's how it goes in football I guess,' assistant coach Paul Reid told the broadcast at half time.

Anthony Caceres, who was involved in the send-off incident, dribbles through the midfield for the Sky Blues

Sky Blues head coach Steve Corica agreed after the match his rivals had been hard done by, despite the league's studs-up directive.

'(Ibusuki) did have his studs up as he slid in, (but) when you look at it again, it probably was a little bit harsh,' he said.

Sydney only had one shot on target prior to Ibusuki's dismissal but wasted little time taking the lead after halftime, scoring twice in four minutes.

They equalised through ex-Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and took the lead thanks to youngster Patrick Wood, who replaced striker Adam Le Fondre (hamstring) in the first half.

Sky Blues forward Patrick Wood celebrates after scoring a goal in the side's 2-2 draw

But just as the Reds appeared on the brink of collapse, captain Craig Goodwin crossed to defender Harry Van Der Saag, who headed in the equaliser in his first game against his old club.

Unsurprisingly, given their numerical advantage, the Sky Blues continued to enjoy the bulk of chances.

Most notably, Luke Brattan's free kick from just outside the box flew above the crossbar in the 84th minute as the Reds held on for an entertaining draw.

Unfortunately, instead of talking about the brilliant football on display, the refereeing howler has completely overshadowed it - and that was not lost on Veart, who said the decision set a dangerous precedent for the league.

'We should be talking about a great game of football,' he said after the game.

'I believe it was a mistake. But I think that's why we have VAR, to overrule decisions like that.

'We've got to be careful that we don't sanitise the game too much. It is a contact sport,' said Veart.

Ryan Kitto (right) celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match on Sunday afternoon

Sydney are now winless in their first two games at the revamped Allianz Stadium but Le Fondre's first-half injury will be of greater concern.

Wood replaced the Englishman and will be on stand-by as an option to fill in again when the Sky Blues meet Macarthur on Saturday.

'We'll have to see how (Le Fondre) goes in the next couple of days,' Corica said.

'Obviously we'd miss his experience but we do have players to come in in that position if he's out next week.'