CONCERT PREVIEW: Pink Martini’s ‘urban musical travelogue’ featuring China Forbes at the Mahaiwe, Friday, October 28

Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO