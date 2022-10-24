CONCERT PREVIEW: Pink Martini’s ‘urban musical travelogue’ featuring China Forbes at the Mahaiwe, Friday, October 28

Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Frankenstein screening; Cemetery tours; Alfred Hitchcock talk; Emanuel Ax; Pumpkin Walk; Corazonidos Community pop-up; Zurbarán movie screening; Book reading
Screening of ‘Frankenstein’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Pittsfield— On October 28 at 7 p.m. and October 29 at 2 p.m. Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema will screen Frankenstein. Directed by Danny Boyle (28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire), this production was filmed live in 2011 in London’s National Theatre. Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Sherlock) stars as the Creature and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) plays the role of Victor Frankenstein. Frankenstein also stars Naomi Harris (Skyfall, Moonlight) as Elizabeth Lavenza.
theberkshireedge.com
Where to swill an Oktoberfest beer now
Admittedly, I got a late start to Oktoberfest this year. And fall festivals that feature beer drinking wait for no one, including me. Fear not: This roadmap will guide you to the best places to swill an Oktoberfest beer now. I started mid-month with a delightful festbier at Floodwater Brewing...
theberkshireedge.com
Brien Center celebrates anniversary with concert benefit
Pittsfield — The Brien Center celebrated its anniversary with an orchestral concert benefit event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theater. According to its website, the organization is Berkshire County’s largest provider of health and addiction services, employing 500 people who work at 25 locations in the county, including locations in Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams. The Brien Center provides adult services for mental health issues and addiction use, along with other child and adolescent services, acute care, and community services.
theberkshireedge.com
Mission Restaurant in Pittsfield to close on October 31
Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Barrington Brewery’s secret ingredient is sunlight!
We have a wide range of customers, from families with young kids to 80-year-olds who’ve been coming in for years. People we served as kids are now bringing their kids here!”—Gary Happ, co-owner of Barrington Brewery. While many restaurants have a set image they’re chasing, Barrington Brewery...
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Berkshire Film; Volunteer Fair; Jacob’s Pillow On Demand; BCC Open House; Berkshire Art Center Board; Local Author Launches Kids Book; New hires at CATA
Local Film Industry Receives Grant for ‘Band Boy’. Lee—The Columbia Arts Team received a $5,000 grant from the Berkshire Film and Media Community Film Fund toward their production of the musical comedy film ‘Band Boy.’ ‘Band Boy’ was written and directed by Lee resident Sandy McKnight, and produced entirely in Berkshire County.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center
Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
theberkshireedge.com
Nick Simonds and the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit bring much-needed services and education to Berkshire County
Sandisfield — Despite Monday, October 17’s cold rain, Nick Simonds was all smiles—and for good reason: The Pittsfield native is in the literal driver’s seat of an initiative that’s spreading awareness across the region. Since its debut in early April, Simonds has been steering the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit—a program of Berkshire Health Systems (BHS)—through all 32 towns, plus a pair of cities, in the Berkshires with the goal of simultaneously breaking transportation barriers while increasing access to life-saving services for all.
theberkshireedge.com
Division Street Bridge project to be finished by Thanksgiving
Great Barrington — At the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, October 24, Department of Public Works Director Joseph Aberdale announced that the bridge on Division Street should be open by Thanksgiving. The bridge was closed to traffic for two years when the state’s Department of Transportation deemed it...
theberkshireedge.com
Select Board considers proposal for former Housatonic School property
Great Barrington — At their meeting on Monday, October 24, the Select Board reviewed the first of two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School. The elementary school building, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic, was built in 1907 and has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003.
theberkshireedge.com
The Residential Tax Exemption: How we have gotten here
While it is not surprising that John Hart would write what he did about “Agent Orange” being dumped in the lake, by actually writing that, he destroys his credibility. Anyone paying attention knows that the Stockbridge Bowl Association did everything it could to try to work with the Conservation Commission, while that group did nothing to work with them. It resulted in legal action, which Stockbridge lost.
theberkshireedge.com
Third conviction in homicide of Jaden Salois
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday, October 25 that it had obtained a third conviction in the homicide case of Jaden Salois. According to a press release issued by the office, Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, is the third of three defendants charged in the 2019 homicide to face trial.
theberkshireedge.com
Car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield kills three
Sheffield — Sheffield Police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Sheffield, which killed three individuals and injured five. At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road. Three occupants of the Sienna died...
Comments / 0