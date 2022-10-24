Read full article on original website
continentalenews.com
Legion Riders Meeting – Wednesday, October 26
If you are a member of the American Legion Family and would like to join the Legion Riders please come see us at the Continental American Legion on the last Wednesday of every month at 7:00pm. You do not need to be a member of Post 541 to join the Post 541 Legion Riders. Spouses of Legion Family members are also eligible to join.
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
13abc.com
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Antique Mall Showcases History, Vintage Items
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — For years, the Maumee Antique Mall has been a fixture on Reynolds Road. Opened in 2004, the building was originally purchased by owner Bob Mix to expand the parking for the Maumee Sportsmall, but the space had great potential, and soon, more than 200 booths and showcases full of antiques, vintage items and modern finds filled the nearly 110,000-square-foot space.
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
themirrornewspaper.com
Three New Businesses Open In Maumee MarketPlace Mall
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:
westbendnews.net
RAIDERS HEAD INTO PLAY-OFFS FOLLOWING WIN OVER PAULDING
PAULDING – The final regular season football game for area teams was played last Friday. Bringing the season to a close in the Green Meadows Conference would be county and conference rival Paulding hosting Wayne Trace. For the Raiders a tournament berth (Division VI, Region 22) had been secured and for the Panthers were looking to go out on a high note with an upset win. The Raiders would have their way shutting out their county nemesis 24-0 to keep their winning streak over Paulding alive at twelve in a row. Paulding had not defeated the red, white, and blue since 2010. With the win the Raiders have won their last three games while recording their only shut-out of the 2022 campaign.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
sent-trib.com
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition
Despite the "numerous public benefits" of the project, it won't go forward
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
wktn.com
Hardin County Trick or Treat Times
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. Trick or Treat will be this Thursday October 27 in:. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until...
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
