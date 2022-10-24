Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
WILX-TV
The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. A child can...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary accepting pumpkin, jack-o’-lantern donations
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The animals at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary got to nibble on some pumpkins Tuesday. They’re a good source of protein for the animals. The animal sanctuary is hoping residents drop off their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns when they are done with them. In 2021,...
WILX-TV
Meridian and Lansing Fire Departments face off in car cutting contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home Depot in Okemos will once again host the Great Divide Car Cutting Contest where the Meridian Township Fire Department will compete against the East Lansing Fire Department to see who is the fastest at cutting a car in half using Milwaukee tools. The event will...
WILX-TV
Second annual Spell Con coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fledge, Lansing will host Michigan’s second annual Spell Con on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is presented by Daimonikos Productions, headed by Aondreiel Daimonikos & Dikastíria Daimonikos. “Our objective is to offer a welcoming space where all...
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Falling temps and racing in heels
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a preview of one of our last days in the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a new stamp from the USPS, the hunt for a new planet, and racing in high heels. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society seeks donations following large-scale cat rescue in Lansing neighborhood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is seeking donations to help cover its large-scale cat rescue mission at Mill Pond Village. Background: Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village. The shelter picked up dozens of cats Monday and...
WILX-TV
High Five Turkey Drive: Playmakers in Meridian Twp. aims to provide turkeys for those in need
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has partnered with Playmakers and Orange Insoles to provide turkeys to families in need in the Lansing area for the 42nd Annual High Five Turkey Drive. This year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide 350 turkeys on the Thanksgiving table...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is undertaking a large-scale cat rescue mission Monday and Tuesday. The shelter said it had been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its large cat overpopulation and has taken in nearly 50 cats. The shelter anticipates it will take in more than 100 cats Monday and Tuesday.
WILX-TV
East Lansing, Meridian Township firecrews compete to cut car in half the quickest
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest is returning to Mid-Michigan on Friday. The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition will take place at the Home Depot in Okemos, located on Newman Road.
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
WILX-TV
Global Festival returns to MSU Union after 2-years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 2 years, Global Festival makes its return to the MSU Union on Sunday, November 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event seeks to engage students, MSU faculty and staff, and the greater Lansing community of all ages in learning about the many cultures represented by international students at MSU.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo clinic spots open
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few spots available for the Ingham County Animal Shelter free parvo distemper dog clinic on Wednesday. The clinic is expected to be held at the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. It is by appointment only so you can sign up at their clinic appointment signup. Up to four dogs per household are allowed in each slot for the clinic.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to host third annual Trunk-or-Treat
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. This free event will be open to families from the greater Hillsdale community. Athletic teams, dorms, fraternities, and sororities will decorate cars and pass out candy to attendees. The event will...
WILX-TV
Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
WILX-TV
MSU professor to lead new Suicide Prevention Research Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that people who spend time in jail are at a higher risk for suicide. Now, there’s a national effort to help save more lives. A Michigan State University professor is among three people who will lead a new National Suicide Prevention Research Center.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend. We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more headlines. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg Recyclers to offer candy wrapper recycling
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - You can reduce Halloween waste with the Laingsburg Recyclers. They are teaming up with Rubicon to offer candy wrapper recycling through Nov. in the Laingsburg community. You can find a Trick or Trash box at the Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center (GLR) during recycling drives, the...
Comments / 0