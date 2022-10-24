Read full article on original website
IEA Says Developing Nations Are the No. 1 Casualty of the Energy Crisis
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned emerging and developing countries are most vulnerable to soaring energy prices. "We are in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis," Birol said. "Our world has never ever witnessed an energy crisis with this depth and complexity." Soaring energy prices plaguing global...
Hang Seng Index Jumps 3% in Asia Session; South Korea Grows Slowest in Year
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region. The Hang Seng index jumped 2.6% in early trade, boosted by tech stocks, with the Hang Seng Tech index up more than 4%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite...
Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak
Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
Microsoft Shares Sink More Than 7% on Weak Guidance, But Analysts Bullish on Rebound
Shares of Microsoft closed down 7% Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. Shares of Microsoft closed down more than 7% Wednesday, a...
Mobileye Pops More Than 37% in Market Debut After Spinning Out of Intel
Shares of self-driving car technology company Mobileye climbed in their first day of trading on Wednesday after Intel sold stock to the public. Intel bought the Israeli company for $15.3 billion in 2017, and said it would use proceeds from the IPO to build more chip factories. The IPO valuation...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
Alphabet Just Had Its Worst Day Since March 2020, When Covid Shutdowns Started in the U.S.
Shares of Alphabet closed down more than 9% on Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. Revenue growth slowed to 6% from 41% a year earlier as the company contends with a continued downdraft in online ad spending. Shares of...
Meta Shares Plummet 17% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast and Earnings Miss
Meta reported a second straight quarterly revenue decline and is forecasting another drop in the fourth quarter. The company's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. The stock plunged in extended trading after already losing two-thirds of its value so...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent Meta is on deck to report after the bell Wednesday, and Apple and Amazon go Thursday. Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Jim Cramer Says Big Tech Firms Need to ‘Change the Way They Operate' to Stay Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. "It's time to recognize that FAANG names got too big," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the...
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat
Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover impacted its share price
In March this year, Twitter’s share price was tanking.A combination of inflation fears and increasing interest rates saw advertising spending on the social media platform plunge, causing Twitter’s stock price to fall from around $63 at the height of the bull market in November to under $33.But unbeknownst to shareholders, one of Twitter’s most prominent and active users had been quietly buying up shares in the company for several months.Elon Musk began accumulating Twitter stock in January, and by mid-March he had amassed a five per cent stake in the company.He then began having conversations with Twitter CEO Parag...
YouTube's Shrinking Ad Business Is an Ominous Sign for the Battered Online Ad Market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Microsoft Exec Says Gaming Is ‘Somewhat Resilient' to Economic Weakness
Microsoft offers gaming consoles at multiple price points and subscriptions for $10 or $15 per month, gaming leader Phil Spencer said. The company had its best Xbox console calendar year on record in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis. Microsoft's head of gaming said Wednesday that video games can stand...
Ford Reveals Third-Quarter Net Loss, Weighed Down by Supply Chain Problems and Argo AI Investment
DETROIT – Ford Motor recorded a net loss of $827 million during the third quarter, weighed down by supply chain problems and costs related to disbanding its autonomous vehicle unit Argo AI. Still, the automaker was able to narrowly beat Wall Street's subdued expectations for the period and guided...
An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know
The Leading Economic Index, published by the Conference Board, is now below a threshold that the group says is a recession signal. The index has 10 components that it is based on, including stock market performance and initial jobless claims. Some economists say the underlying economic data is a mixed...
