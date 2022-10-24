Read full article on original website
Watch: Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Begins Offseason Training
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.
Today in White Sox History: October 25
White Sox co-GMs Chuck Comiskey and John Rigney made their first trade — shortstop Chico Carrasquel and center fielder Jim Busby went to Cleveland for slugging center fielder Larry Doby, the left-handed power hitter the Sox had been lacking in the previous three years. The deal also made room in the starting lineup for a rookie shortstop from Venezuela named Luis Aparicio.
Cubs Season Review: Adrian Sampson
Heading into the 2022 season, the Chicago Cubs probably did not think that Adrian Sampson would have as large of a role as he had. He made his season debut May 8 when he pitched one inning out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sampson did not pitch...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Podcast: The good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee look back at the good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
'I miss this game'; legendary Giants manager Bruce Bochy on his return to baseball
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.Bochy, who won the first of his World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010, was introduced Monday by the Texas general manager who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that."One of the things I told Boch when we offered him the job. I said, I'm not doing this because I loved you when I...
Six Pack of Stats: Astros 6, Yankees 5 (ALCS Game 4)
Sunday’s ALCS Game 4 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. New York was living on a prayer, hoping their bats would wake up after only scoring four runs in the previous three games. While the Yanks finally put more than a few tallies on the board, the explosive Houston offense had New York’s number. The Astros outscored the Yankees, 6-5, securing their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni back into baseball thanks to Phillies: 'That's a fun team'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni can't help but support his baseball counterpart in the City of Brotherly Love as they head to the World Series.
Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager
It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 4, Padres 3 (NLCS Game 5)
Does anyone else still think firing a manager midseason doesn’t shake things up? Yeah, me neither. Philadelphia was 22-29 on June 2 when they fired Joe Girardi. (The White Sox were 23-26 at the time.) The Phillies are now headed to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, four games to one, in the NLCS.
Red Sox prospects Stephen Scott, Nick Yorke off to hot starts in Arizona Fall League
Red Sox prospects Stephen Scott and Nick Yorke were named to Baseball America’s Arizona Fall League Hot Sheet on Monday. Playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions out west, both Scott and Yorke enjoyed productive weeks at the plate. The former went 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs, four RBIs, four runs scored, one walk, and three strikeouts. The latter went 7-for-17 (.412) with three doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored, three walks, and five strikeouts.
Royals interview Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson, Scott Thorman for managerial opening
The Royals have interviewed internal candidates for the managerial opening, including bench coach Pedro Grifol, third base coach Vance Wilson, and Omaha manager Scott Thorman, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers. She also confirms the Royals interviewed Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, as Ken Rosenthal reported last week. Grifol is...
