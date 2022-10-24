ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel welcome second child three weeks early: 'Fully grown, healthy and VERY strong'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Reichard revealed Sunday that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter.

Chris, 42, and his spouse posted a clip to Instagram, writing, 'Please meet AOIFE BEA! She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother's relief).'

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2010 and welcomed son Bear in July 2020, said their son was 'enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone "baby coming!" the day she was born.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWsrk_0ik1vgv600
The latest: This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan, 42, and wife Rachel Reichard revealed Sunday that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter. They were snapped in March in LA 

He added: 'She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love.'

In a clip featuring the newborn Sunday, Bear was seen seated on a couch holding his baby sister with the supportive family surrounding him.

The Palm Springs, California native said on the social media site this past May that he and his wife were expecting their second child in early November.

'We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus,' the Emmy-winning actor said. 'What an incredible 6 years these have been. With every end, there is a new beginning … so here is a trailer of what's to come.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz6vt_0ik1vgv600
The couple said their daughter Aoife 'came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong' in 'a super fast and smooth delivery'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn6kb_0ik1vgv600
In a clip featuring the newborn Sunday, Bear was seen seated on a couch holding his baby sister with the supportive family surrounding him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrR6q_0ik1vgv600
The couple shared a picture of the newborn with the caption, 'Nice to meet you'

Sullivan, who has also been seen on The Knick and Stranger Things, took to the site after his son was born in July of 2020 to reflect on the emotional experience.

'Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life,' he said. 'It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman.'

He told ET at the time they had 'gotten into a pretty good rhythm of getting each other to sleep and rest. And then we've got a little bit of help here at home ... I'm still running on mostly adrenaline. Adrenaline and pure joy.'

On Sunday, Sullivan received a number of congratulatory responses on the post from castmates on the NBC hit, as Mandy Moore wrote, 'Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!' while Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, 'My heart.'

Caitlin Thompson said, 'So sweet! Can’t wait to meet her!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5Ks3_0ik1vgv600
On Sunday, Sullivan received a number of congratulatory responses on the post from castmates on the NBC hit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptoqD_0ik1vgv600
The couple shared an emotional clip to announce the birth of their second child 

Moore revealed in an Instagram post Friday that she welcomed son Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore wrote: 'Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).

'Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!'

Comments / 0

