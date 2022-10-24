Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
KVUE
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
fox7austin.com
Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
APD finds 18-year-old homicide victim shot inside crashed vehicle
Austin Police announced it was investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway after police found a man shot inside a vehicle Saturday at 12:35 a.m.
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
KVUE
Overnight SWAT call for a disturbance with a gun in Austin
In the evening hours of Oct. 25, Austin police received a disturbance call regarding an individual with a gun. SWAT was called on scene and the scene remains ongoing.
fox7austin.com
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
nbc16.com
Police release bodycam footage from high-speed crash that killed 2 people
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who responded to a crash that killed two people and injured a third. **WARNING: The following video contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.**. The Stillwater Police Department said Luke House was driving a Ford...
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist injured in SW Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a motorcyclist who was injured last week in a crash in Southwest Austin later died from his injuries at a hospital. The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Highway, west of the intersection with MoPac. The Austin Police Department says...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
APD: 19 year old dies after shooting at east Austin apartment complex
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening.
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
You can surrender your unwanted firearms at this APD event
After two years, the Austin Police Department is bringing back its gun surrender program on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Austin Police Department hosts first gun surrender event in two years
According to APD, 900 to 1,200 guns on average are stolen each year in the Austin area. This year, Austin has already hit 1,200 gun thefts.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
kurv.com
Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting
Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
