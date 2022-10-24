The endless hours of taking a ticket and sitting down at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in the State of Maine are over, that is if you want to make an appointment. As we all know, the internet has been around for awhile, so it is fairly surprising that it took so long for this to happen, because there are few things in life that are as annoying as needing to take care of some business involving your vehicle and waiting a ridiculous amount of time. It usually is a major inconvenience. Finally, FINALLY! there is a solution.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO