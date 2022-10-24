ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Turnto10.com

Cheap Eats: Sport & Leisure

On this episode of Cheap Eats, Temi takes us to Sport & Leisure on North Main Street in Providence. They even had a special item, that has the perfect name for Temi. To check out more from Sport and Leisure, you can find them on social media: Facebook; Instagram.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire significantly damages Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials are investigating after a fire ripped through part of a home in Portsmouth. Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a reported fire and possible explosion on Valhalla Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters saw flames shooting out of the front of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Gallery: Witches swap brooms for paddles across Wickford Harbor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Wickford Witch Paddle and costume contest raised money for the North Kingstown Food Pantry on Sunday. Matthew O'Grady created a video for the Wickford Village Association and kayak center and shared it with NBC 10 News through Chime In. O'Grady said the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
RAYNHAM, MA
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT

