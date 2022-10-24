Read full article on original website
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver slams through store in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Sport & Leisure
On this episode of Cheap Eats, Temi takes us to Sport & Leisure on North Main Street in Providence. They even had a special item, that has the perfect name for Temi. To check out more from Sport and Leisure, you can find them on social media: Facebook; Instagram.
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials are investigating after a fire ripped through part of a home in Portsmouth. Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a reported fire and possible explosion on Valhalla Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters saw flames shooting out of the front of...
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
Turnto10.com
Gallery: Witches swap brooms for paddles across Wickford Harbor
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Wickford Witch Paddle and costume contest raised money for the North Kingstown Food Pantry on Sunday. Matthew O'Grady created a video for the Wickford Village Association and kayak center and shared it with NBC 10 News through Chime In. O'Grady said the...
ABC6.com
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
Turnto10.com
Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
ABC6.com
Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
Chief: Lightning may have sparked Cumberland fire
A fire Monday night displaced the residents of a home on Torrey Road.
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
Arrest made following report of person with gun on Charlestown school soccer field
BOSTON — Charlestown High School went into safe mode on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the school’s soccer field, police said. Police responded to Old Ironsides Way around 2:13 p.m. and tracked down the suspect. However, no weapon...
