FOX Sports
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
FOX Sports
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
ESPN
Fantasy hockey tips for Tuesday: NHL picks, matchups, more
If it feels like teams from the East have dominated interleague competition to launch 2022-23, it's because they have. Of the 97 games played to date, clubs from the Metropolitan and Atlantic have combined for 57 wins, in contrast with only 40 victories for those in the Central and Pacific.
ESPN
J.T. Miller insists winless Canucks 'not as bad' as they look
J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks doesn't believe the sky is falling for his winless team and doesn't care if fans' jerseys are falling from the sky, either. Vancouver enters its Monday night home game against the Carolina Hurricanes as the NHL's only winless team, having gone 0-4-2 to start the season. On Saturday night, the Canucks lost their home opener 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres. They were booed off the ice at Rogers Arena. Multiple jerseys were thrown from the stands to the ice in protest, in what has become a tradition for fans disgusted by their team's lack of success.
FOX Sports
Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last...
FOX Sports
Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
theScore
Canadiens' Price: 'I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment'
Breathe a sigh of relief, Montreal Canadiens fans: Carey Price isn't calling it a career just yet. "We'll have to really just take it step by step," the injured goaltender told reporters in a press conference Monday. "I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment. "My...
