J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks doesn't believe the sky is falling for his winless team and doesn't care if fans' jerseys are falling from the sky, either. Vancouver enters its Monday night home game against the Carolina Hurricanes as the NHL's only winless team, having gone 0-4-2 to start the season. On Saturday night, the Canucks lost their home opener 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres. They were booed off the ice at Rogers Arena. Multiple jerseys were thrown from the stands to the ice in protest, in what has become a tradition for fans disgusted by their team's lack of success.

2 DAYS AGO