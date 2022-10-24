Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
Inmate who escaped from Lafayette General now in custody
Dervanisha Carter, the inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General Monday evening, is back in police custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
On October 25, 2022, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Stovall Road. This crash killed 58-year-old David W. Paige of Alexandria. The initial investigation revealed Paige was walking in the roadway when he was struck by...
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
58-Year-Old David W. Paige Died In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 28 (Rapides Parish, LA)
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile
Bryana Brown, 16, of Acadia Parish, left her residence on Sept. 17 on Charlie Arceneaux Rd.
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
UPDATE: Missing teen located
If you have seen this young man, or you know where he is, you are asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.
