Avoyelles Parish, LA

kalb.com

Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
HESSMER, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

On October 25, 2022, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Stovall Road. This crash killed 58-year-old David W. Paige of Alexandria. The initial investigation revealed Paige was walking in the roadway when he was struck by...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack

A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
ROSEPINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

