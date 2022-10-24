ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
FOX Sports

Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, said he felt tightness in his calf before the game. While he is not likely to play Friday when the Blazers host the Rockets, he does not expect to miss any more games. “I mean honestly, if this was a playoff game I would have played,” Lillard said.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
METAIRIE, LA
FOX Sports

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets

It’s never too early to look ahead to another NFL Sunday. This week, I'm going with one NFC South team to bounce back and an NFC East squad to cover two consecutive weekends. Here are my early best bets on two games on the Week 8 slate (odds via...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 6 UCLA

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 6 is UCLA. UCLA basketball is here to stay on the national map. The job that Mick Cronin has done in just three years in Westwood can’t be overstated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched

Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy