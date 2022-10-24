Read full article on original website
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
KWCH.com
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Clay Center man found safe
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Peterbilt hauling trailer crashes on I-70 west of Salina; driver injured
A 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo., was injured in a single-vehicle wreck early this morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander reported Tuesday that the man was driving a 1998 Peterbilt with an empty 53-foot box trailer eastbound on I-70 when the tractor-trailer rig crossed into the median, then the westbound lanes, and struck a turnaround in the median. The tractor-trailer rig then went into the north ditch, striking a concrete culvert.
Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Assefa, Abenazer Daniel; 26; Denver, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Deputies work accident on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
Argument leads to arrest of Salina man on requested drug charges
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested drug charges after an incident late Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of S. Second Street at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a domestic dispute. A woman and her boyfriend,...
WIBW
Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
ksal.com
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
adastraradio.com
DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum poinsettia sale to benefit events, programs
As the holidays approach, take advantage of the cheer that the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum’s colorful poinsettias and greenery wreaths bring. The annual Poinsettia Sale helps make possible the Smoky Hill Museum’s educational programs and events for many students, children, and families. The museum’s poinsettias are...
