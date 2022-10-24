ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

KVOE

Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines

Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center

Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Peterbilt hauling trailer crashes on I-70 west of Salina; driver injured

A 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo., was injured in a single-vehicle wreck early this morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander reported Tuesday that the man was driving a 1998 Peterbilt with an empty 53-foot box trailer eastbound on I-70 when the tractor-trailer rig crossed into the median, then the westbound lanes, and struck a turnaround in the median. The tractor-trailer rig then went into the north ditch, striking a concrete culvert.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Assefa, Abenazer Daniel; 26; Denver, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work accident on I-70

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina

Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

DEA Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Several communities will be hosting a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of any old or unneeded prescription medications (no needles) you have sitting around. It’s free, no questions asked. The intent is to help make sure these medications aren’t lost, stolen or misused.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
