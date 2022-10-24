ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The Block host Scott Cam hints one couple WON'T finish their house renovation ahead of the final auction

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The renovated Block homes will go under the hammer on November 5.

But host Scott Cam has hinted one couple won't finish their renovation ahead of the final auction.

The 59-year-old said he believes 'one or two couples won't finish'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SF41_0ik1uHwQ00
The Block host Scott Cam has hinted one couple WON'T finish their house renovation ahead of the final auction

'I reckon there's at least one team, maybe two, who won't finish,' Scott told TV Week,.

'As I've always said, I only need one team to finish to prove that it was possible to do and at least one team will finish, so I'm off the hook, but with the others it's a matter of being realistic about what they can afford and what they can achieve.'

Each house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is listed with a price guide of $4million to $4.4million.

Built on 4.04 hectare lots, it is likely the homes will reach record-breaking sales for The Block after one house last season went for $4.4million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvFjD_0ik1uHwQ00
During an interview with TV Week on Monday, the 59-year-old said he believes 'one or two couples won't finish' their renovation in time

It comes after Omar and Oz were caught fuming on Sunday after they were told the builders couldn't finish their shed roof due to wet weather.

'We're the only contestants on The Block that doesn't have a roof on their shed at the moment,' said Omar, clearly annoyed.

'It does feel like we haven't had the right end of the deal on this at all. We're still trying to produce rooms, and it's finally come to a stage where we're being told "You're not going to get the room [finished],"' he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfKtG_0ik1uHwQ00
It comes after Omar and Oz were caught fuming on Sunday after they were told the builders couldn't finish their shed roof due to wet weather

The boys got an apology from the foremen Keith and Dan with the pair telling the team they could get some extra painters for them.

However, it was an offer the boys felt uncomfortable with, leading them to reject it on the basis other teams would complain.

The boys were forced to present an unfinished room with tarps and water wrecking havoc on the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UviX_0ik1uHwQ00
'We're the only contestants on The Block that doesn't have a roof on their shed at the moment,' said Omar, clearly annoyed 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brides and grooms are NOT welcome! Neighbours erect angry signs warning happy couples not to hold their nuptials at an exclusive wedding venue owned by ex-Fortnum and Mason director in row over noise

Brides and grooms on their way to an exclusive wedding venue are being met by signs telling them they are not welcome by angry neighbours fed up of 'noisy' nuptials. Wedding parties at 16th century Oxnead Hall near Aylsham, Norfolk, owned by former Fortnum and Mason director Beverley Aspinall and her husband David, can cost upwards of £15,000.
Daily Mail

'What a complete WASTE!' Grand Designs viewers slam lighthouse as an 'eyesore' as they declare £10 million project which ruined the owner's marriage and took 10 years to finish is 'soul-destroying' - as even his daughters confess they are 'over' the build

Viewers were left disappointed as Kevin McCloud revisited Grand Designs' infamous lighthouse which cost £7million to build in a special episode last night, with many branding it an 'eyesore' and a 'waste of money' - as even the owner's daughters confessed they were 'over' the project. Father-of-two Edward Short,...
Daily Mail

Not bad for a second home! It's twice the size of the Albert Hall, you can fit eight cars in the garage, and a stream full of tropical fish flows through the dining room. No wonder billionaire John Caudwell insists it's shoes off at his £250m mega-mansion

When you have spent goodness knows how many tens of millions and four years renovating your £250 million mega-mansion, you can be forgiven for wanting to keep it pristine. So when billionaire John Caudwell welcomes me into his London pad it is a shoes-off-at-the door affair, presumably to protect the newly installed marble flooring and stunning oriental-style carpet covering the six-storey staircase that sweeps majestically around a grand chandelier-strewn atrium.
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
Parade

Cozy Season is Coming! Get Ready With These Incredible Deals on Electric Fireplaces

The unpredictability of fall weather will soon become very predictable in many parts of the U.S.: It’s going to get cold and stay cold. Enter the fireplace. These days, though, the cozy add-on to a living room or den is far less maintenance. Technology has given way to electric fireplaces with adjustable thermostats that don’t require a chimney sweep, though they’re often expensive — often teetering into four-figure price tag territory.
Daily Mail

'Watch out Ant & Dec!': The Repair Shop viewers praise King Charles and Jay Blades as a 'great unlikely double act' as the monarch jokes about hosting a 'barn dance' with the presenter on BBC special

The Repair Shop viewers have praised King Charles and presenter Jay Blades as a 'great unlikely double act' following the monarch's appearance on the BBC show this evening. During the hour-long episode as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations, Charles, 73, who was still the Prince of Wales at the time of filming in August 2021, turned to the experts for help restoring a piece of Wemyss Ware pottery made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and an 18th century clock.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

670K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy