The Block host Scott Cam hints one couple WON'T finish their house renovation ahead of the final auction

The renovated Block homes will go under the hammer on November 5.

But host Scott Cam has hinted one couple won't finish their renovation ahead of the final auction.

The 59-year-old said he believes 'one or two couples won't finish'.

'I reckon there's at least one team, maybe two, who won't finish,' Scott told TV Week,.

'As I've always said, I only need one team to finish to prove that it was possible to do and at least one team will finish, so I'm off the hook, but with the others it's a matter of being realistic about what they can afford and what they can achieve.'

Each house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is listed with a price guide of $4million to $4.4million.

Built on 4.04 hectare lots, it is likely the homes will reach record-breaking sales for The Block after one house last season went for $4.4million.

It comes after Omar and Oz were caught fuming on Sunday after they were told the builders couldn't finish their shed roof due to wet weather.

'We're the only contestants on The Block that doesn't have a roof on their shed at the moment,' said Omar, clearly annoyed.

'It does feel like we haven't had the right end of the deal on this at all. We're still trying to produce rooms, and it's finally come to a stage where we're being told "You're not going to get the room [finished],"' he continued.

The boys got an apology from the foremen Keith and Dan with the pair telling the team they could get some extra painters for them.

However, it was an offer the boys felt uncomfortable with, leading them to reject it on the basis other teams would complain.

The boys were forced to present an unfinished room with tarps and water wrecking havoc on the space.