'I was too scared to speak up': GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain reveals make-up artists would lighten her skin for photoshoots early on in her career

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Nadiya Hussain has revealed that make-up artists would intentionally lighten her skin for photoshoots early on in her career.

The television star, 37, who won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2015, said that she was too scared to speak up for fear of 'rocking the boat'.

Speaking to The Mirror, as she launches her own IT cosmetics make-up range, the TV star said being more confident meant that she would never accept such treatment today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41B0TH_0ik1uEIF00
Shocking: Nadiya Hussain, 37, has revealed that make-up artists would intentionally lighten her skin for photoshoots early on in her career

Nadiya told the publication: 'Early on, I've had magazine shoots and felt my skin was lighter [afterwards], I've also had instances where I've sat in a make-up artist's chair and they've visibly made my skin lighter'.

Going on to say: 'Early on, I remember hearing a lot of tutting, like 'oh I can't get the right shade' and then my skin being lighter in the pictures. If somebody did that to me now, I would say, 'Absolutely no way. That's not okay.'

'But back then I was scared to rock the boat. It would never happen with my make-up artist, who really knows my skin.'

It comes after Nadiya explained how cooking helped her family deal with the death of her sister-in-law Ramana who lost her life to stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

The celebrity chef believes food is what 'brings everyone together' in those dark moments and puts a smile back on peoples' faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwCQf_0ik1uEIF00
Fear: The television star who won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2015, said that she was too scared to speak up for fear of 'rocking the boat'

The TV chef found it difficult to 'function normally' after the close family loss until she turned to cooking.

She told the Radio Times: 'In difficult, dark moments like that it is really tough to function normally. It's the first time I've experienced a loss so close to my family and it's going to affect us for ever. But what I did notice was that, even in death, food becomes central.'

Ramana died at the young age of 34, in June leaving behind her husband Akmoul and their two children.

The mum-of-three continued: 'It's the thing that brings everyone together. We were having to accommodate her family, making sure they were fed and looked after. And that was all (through) food. It was, 'Let's cook. Let's make them things that they enjoy.'

It was all food-centred. It put a smile on people's faces (and) gave them sustenance.'

Taking to Instagram at the time, Nadiya uploaded a video telling fans that her family was going through a 'tough time' following the death.

She said: 'It's been a difficult, sad time for our family, we have had a huge loss in our family which we were expecting but nothing really prepares you for that.

'Nothing really prepares you for death even though it is inevitable.

'We lost our sister-in-law who was 34 and it has been a really tough time for our family all around, my brother-in-law and their kids, and just my family as a whole.

'He has been an absolute inspiration, his wife right up until the end was the strongest person I know and she has taught us so much and that's why we have not been around because we have been focusing on our family and being there for each other.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VP7E_0ik1uEIF00
cooking with love: It comes after Nadiya explained how cooking helped her family deal with the death of her sister-in-law Ramana who lost her life to stage 4 cancer earlier this year 

Related
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
