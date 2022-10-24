CCFD: No victims inside structure fire on Valley View, Spring Mountain

The Clark County Fire Department said that there were no victims inside a structure fire they responded to Sunday afternoon near Valley View Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The fire department said that an initial caller reported black smoke coming from an abandoned building in the area.

Units arrived to 3640 Valley View Blvd. and found light smoke showing from the front door that was boarded up from a previous fire. Crews began deploying hose lines for an offensive operation.

Officials said they quickly made access to the building and knocked down the fire. Firefighters then conducted primary and secondary life searches.

There were no victims found inside. The cause is under investigation according to the Clark County Fire Department.

In total, officials said two engines, one truck and one battalion chief responded with 13 personnel.