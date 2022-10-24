Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed by officer after road rage incident in Midtown, police say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. An officer in plain clothes was working an assignment when he noticed around 8 p.m. an incident with a white Mercedes and a white Tesla at West Peachtree Street and the 16th Street intersection.
Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident
A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Missing 17-year-old Douglasville boy accidentally provided clue that led investigator to his body
ATLANTA — New information emerged Tuesday about the discovery of the body of 17-year-old Yaron Khaturi on Saturday, more than three weeks after he disappeared. The cause of death is still under investigation. It turns out that it was Yaron himself who provided the clue that led a private...
Man shot at by 3 suspects during attempted robbery, APD says
ATLANTA — An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police responded to a robbery call near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Woodland Avenue NE area. Once officers arrived, they met with a victim who told...
Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the victim’s brother who said it’s...
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Hall County deputy in middle of road
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he is accused of firing gun at a Hall County deputy, officials say. Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, a 911 caller reported a car was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County suspects caught trying to flush marijuana down toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested two suspects they say were caught attempting to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet. Officials say on Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
Suspected gang member accused of killing a father outside country club testifies in his own defense
ATLANTA — The teen accused of killing a father as he left a wedding says he was nowhere near the location of the shooting. Restaurant manager Christian Broder was shot outside the Capital City Country Club as he and his group waited on an Uber in July 2018. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl missing after walking away from Clayton County home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home. Officials say 14-year-old Lundyn Graves was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday walking away from her home on the 400 block of Syliva Drive. Officers searched the area and...
“I just want my daughter back:” Mother of missing Atlanta woman hopeful daughter will be found
ATLANTA — Allahnia Lenoir disappeared almost three months ago. Police believe she has been killed — but they have not found her body. “I just want my daughter back, whether she’s here or she’s up there,” Jeanette Jackson said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
State officials investigating after woman claims Atlanta cemetery mismarked her husband’s grave
ATLANTA — The state has launched an investigation into a woman’s claim that Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta may have mismarked a man’s grave location. The investigation was launched once Channel 2 News started asking questions. Edson Blount Jr’s internment service was back in Nov. 2019. This...
Family of man who died inside Fulton County Jail wants answers after death ruled as homicide
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shamar McLeroy was facing some serious charges, including child molestation and public indecency. But his family said he wasn’t given a death sentence and there is no excuse for his death here at the Fulton County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver critically injured in crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - A driver is fighting for his life after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police, the victim's vehicle hit...
