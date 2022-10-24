Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
penbaypilot.com
Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, notice
THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in. Rockport. At Mr. Henry’s request, his family will remember his life privately. A...
penbaypilot.com
Five Towns adult ed to offer ‘Airbnb Hosting – Is it for You?’
Airbnb’s have become both popular and controversial. If you would like to learn more about the process of becoming an Airbnb host, sign up for the class “Airbnb, How to Open and Run One Well” with Five Town CSD Adult Ed. This one-night Zoom class will be...
penbaypilot.com
New show of art by Craig Voligny at Rockport Library
ROCKPORT — A sampling of the work of Craig Voligny, painter and multi-media artist, will be on display on the Rockport Library Art Wall during the month of November. Prior to relocating to Rockport three years ago, Voligny lived and worked in East Asia for almost twenty years. The work on exhibit will reflect his experiences during that period.
penbaypilot.com
Bay View Collection Announces New Partnerships with Local Charities for their Annual “Great Rates for a Great Cause” Giving Campaigns
CAMDEN, ME, October 26, 2022 – Press Release – The Bay View Collection is excited to announce three new partnerships with local charitable organizations for an opportunity to give back and show thanks as part of the company’s annual “Great Rates for a Great Cause” giving campaigns available at each of their three Camden boutique hotels. This year, the Bay View Collection has selected “Finding Our Voices” (partnered with Grand Harbor Inn), “NAMI Maine” (partnered with 16 Bay View) and “PAWS” (partnered with Lord Camden Inn).
penbaypilot.com
Vicki Doudera’s experience, concern for District 41 residents, interpersonal skills are strong combination of assets
My wife and I will be voting for Vicki Doudera on November 8 to represent District 41 (Camden and Rockport) in Augusta and this is why:. We’ve spent our professional lives working to protect public health and the environment. We are aware of the challenges facing public servants when they work to balance the range of interests in these areas. Running for her third two-year term, we believe Vicki is up to this task. During her first two terms, she has been a leader both locally and at the State level in advancing meaningful environmental initiatives that also support sustainable economic development.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman would be my first choice for Rockland City Council.
As colleague of Adam Lachman’s on the staff of Senator King, I can think of no better candidate for the Rockland City Council than Adam. Adam has been the driver of statewide efforts supporting the forest and seafood economies, leading to industry growth and innovation for the future. Adam...
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
The Emotional Meaning Behind the Red Ribbons in Gardiner
I witnessed magic this week and it is something that will stay with me, forever. Here's the tea, it is Red Ribbon Week at Gardiner Regional Middle School. Red Ribbon week takes place each year between October 23rd through the 31st, according to redribbon.org and is open to all who want to participate. It is a mission to keep kids and everyone for that matter, drug free. As well as raising awareness on the prevention of drugs.
ngxchange.org
No injuries after school vehicles collide
No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
penbaypilot.com
Watershed School holds Open House and Information Session, Oct. 25
CAMDEN — Watershed School will hold an Open House and Information Session on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 - 7 p.m., at 1 Free Street, in Camden. Prospective families and students are invited to learn about Watershed's academic program, student life, and how students are encouraged to get involved in the community via independent projects, internships, and advocacy. Faculty, students, and current parents will be on-hand to answer questions.
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman is more than qualified for his aspiring position on Rockland City Council
When I was asked to write this letter of recommendation for Adam Lachman, it was a very easy decision to say yes. Adam is heavily involved in our community, and is dedicated to coming up with new, innovative ideas for small businesses and those in the hospitality industry, like ourselves.
penbaypilot.com
Chip Curry will continue to put community first
I am an artist, community organizer, and a co-founder of Veggies For All and Waldo County Bounty— both food security organizations. I have known Chip Curry for over a decade through the Unity College community, as a neighbor, and by serving together on Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund advisory board. In these settings and others, I have found Chip to be a consistently curious, gentle, and thoughtful person. While the ability to listen compassionately and think critically are clearly his strengths– there is also something notable about Chip’s simple, strong willingness to continue showing up.
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Warrant articles 3 and 4 are ‘misguided effort to thwart will of voters expressed in citizens’ petitions’
We urge Rockport residents to vote no on Articles 3 and 4 in the upcoming election. These articles are a misguided effort to thwart the will of the voters expressed in the citizens’ petitions relating to the Rockport Harbor Hotel. Voters resoundingly approved these two petitions in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic.
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
mainebiz.biz
Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
WMTW
Three students taken to hospital as precaution following New Gloucester crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Three students were taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution following a crash in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. Authorities were called to a crash involving an Auburn School Department vehicle and a Morrison Center of Scarborough vehicle around 8:15 a.m. on Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill.
Comments / 0