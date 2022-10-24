Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State
Kyle Whittingham says the Utes will have their hands full as they face one of the top defenses in the Pac-12.
kjzz.com
USU Eastern soccer player identified as victim in head-on crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A soccer player at Utah State University Eastern has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash over the weekend. Officials with USUE Athletics shared on social media Monday that 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was killed in a collision on Highway 6 near Soldier Summit Saturday evening.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
KSLTV
Fall fun at Gibson’s Green Acres with Casey Scott
OGDEN, Utah — It might feel like winter outside, but Casey Scott is bringing us some fall fun this morning. He was in Ogden on Monday to check out Gibson Green Acres‘ fall festival.
usustatesman.com
Weeping Lady legend put to rest
A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
Raising Cane's announces plan to open restaurant in Logan
There's good news for any chicken lovers in Cache Valley who may have become envious as they've watched Raising Cane's open locations across the Wasatch Front over the past year and a half.
weber.edu
Once homeless, woman is now award-winning student at WSU
OGDEN, Utah – A few years ago, Jessica Stratton was living in her car with $2.08 to her name. Now she’s a 4.0 student studying computer science at Weber State University, and last month received the Student Pathway Award from Women Tech Council. Stratton left a turbulent home...
Herald-Journal
Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH
Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
utahstories.com
The Coop: A New Bar in Layton, Utah and A New Face of The Roosters Brewing
Last Thursday at 5 pm we headed in the middle of busy after-work traffic toward Layton. Why? The grand opening of The Coop. The Coop is a brand new concept by The Roosters Brewing Group and it is conveniently located next door to the Roosters Restaurant in Layton’s “Midtown”.
Hello snow! Unsettled weather in the forecast
The first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season sent spirits soaring for ski-lovers, and elicited groans from those who just aren't ready to say goodbye to shimmering fall colors and hello to snow shovels. The snow started Saturday and continued intermittently through Sunday night. The National Weather Service office in...
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
Wheelchair-bound Utah State student struggles in car booting dispute
A disagreement with parking enforcement over her car being booted has challenged the positive attitude of a Utah woman who has never backed down from a challenge.
ksl.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
LAYTON — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah's House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in the race. Lee,...
Comments / 0